Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to Rs186.6 crore

Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to Rs186.6 crore1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 11:50 AM IST
The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81%, as against ₹1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago, Biocon said
Biotechnology major Biocon has reported an 18.97% fall in consolidated profit at ₹186.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on account of higher expenses.
The company had posted a profit of ₹230.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81%, as against ₹1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago, Biocon said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.
Expenses rose to ₹1,642.6 crore for the December quarter, an increase of 14.52%, as against ₹1,434.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said: "2020 has been one of the most challenging years for the world with an unprecedented pandemic impact on the global economy. We continue to face headwinds across operational, regulatory and commercial functions which have been deterrents to our planned market expansion. However, we expect normalisation by next fiscal".
Shares of Biocon Ltd were trading 8.44% lower at ₹404.64 apiece on the BSE.
