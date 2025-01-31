Biocon Q3 Results 2025:Biocon declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue of 93.31% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit saw a drastic decline of 96.2%, amounting to ₹25.1 crore, despite revenue reaching ₹7642.8 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon experienced impressive growth with revenue increasing by 112.87% and profit surging by 256.88%. This marks a notable rebound in revenue performance, although the profit decline remains a concern.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 9.36% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates that while the company managed to reduce some costs in the short term, overall expenses are still higher compared to last year.

Biocon Q3 Results

Operating income reported an 18.18% increase q-o-q; however, it reflected a decrease of 38.94% YoY, highlighting some operational challenges despite the revenue growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.13, which is a significant drop of 97.46% YoY. This decline in EPS is indicative of the broader struggles faced by the company during this quarter.

Biocon has faced a -10.14% return in the last week, while the returns over the last 6 months and year-to-date (YTD) are at 0.63% and -2.29% respectively, showcasing a challenging market environment.

Currently, Biocon holds a market capitalization of ₹42765.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹404.7 and a low of ₹244.55.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 15 analysts covering Biocon, the ratings were mixed: 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 3 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting some optimism despite the recent results.

Biocon Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7642.8 3590.4 +112.87% 3953.7 +93.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 788.3 789.6 -0.16% 720.8 +9.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 425.4 419.9 +1.31% 414.5 +2.63% Total Operating Expense 7298.3 3298.9 +121.23% 3389.5 +115.32% Operating Income 344.5 291.5 +18.18% 564.2 -38.94% Net Income Before Taxes 155.9 98.4 +58.43% 808.2 -80.71% Net Income 25.1 -16 +256.88% 660 -96.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 -0.27 +148.15% 5.11 -97.46%