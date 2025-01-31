Biocon Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 96.2% YOY, profit at ₹25.1 crore and revenue at ₹7642.8 crore

Biocon Q3 Results 2025:Biocon declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue of 93.31% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit saw a drastic decline of 96.2%, amounting to ₹25.1 crore, despite revenue reaching ₹7642.8 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon experienced impressive growth with revenue increasing by 112.87% and profit surging by 256.88%. This marks a notable rebound in revenue performance, although the profit decline remains a concern.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 9.36% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates that while the company managed to reduce some costs in the short term, overall expenses are still higher compared to last year.
Operating income reported an 18.18% increase q-o-q; however, it reflected a decrease of 38.94% YoY, highlighting some operational challenges despite the revenue growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.13, which is a significant drop of 97.46% YoY. This decline in EPS is indicative of the broader struggles faced by the company during this quarter.
Biocon has faced a -10.14% return in the last week, while the returns over the last 6 months and year-to-date (YTD) are at 0.63% and -2.29% respectively, showcasing a challenging market environment.
Currently, Biocon holds a market capitalization of ₹42765.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹404.7 and a low of ₹244.55.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 15 analysts covering Biocon, the ratings were mixed: 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 3 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting some optimism despite the recent results.
Biocon Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7642.8
|3590.4
|+112.87%
|3953.7
|+93.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|788.3
|789.6
|-0.16%
|720.8
|+9.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|425.4
|419.9
|+1.31%
|414.5
|+2.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|7298.3
|3298.9
|+121.23%
|3389.5
|+115.32%
|Operating Income
|344.5
|291.5
|+18.18%
|564.2
|-38.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|155.9
|98.4
|+58.43%
|808.2
|-80.71%
|Net Income
|25.1
|-16
|+256.88%
|660
|-96.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|-0.27
|+148.15%
|5.11
|-97.46%
