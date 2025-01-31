Biocon Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 96.2% YOY, profit at ₹25.1 crore and revenue at ₹7642.8 crore

Biocon Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 93.31% YoY & profit decreased by 96.2% YoY, profit at 25.1 crore and revenue at 7642.8 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Biocon Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Biocon Q3 Results 2025:Biocon declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in topline revenue of 93.31% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit saw a drastic decline of 96.2%, amounting to 25.1 crore, despite revenue reaching 7642.8 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon experienced impressive growth with revenue increasing by 112.87% and profit surging by 256.88%. This marks a notable rebound in revenue performance, although the profit decline remains a concern.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.16% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 9.36% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates that while the company managed to reduce some costs in the short term, overall expenses are still higher compared to last year.

Biocon Q3 Results

Operating income reported an 18.18% increase q-o-q; however, it reflected a decrease of 38.94% YoY, highlighting some operational challenges despite the revenue growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.13, which is a significant drop of 97.46% YoY. This decline in EPS is indicative of the broader struggles faced by the company during this quarter.

Biocon has faced a -10.14% return in the last week, while the returns over the last 6 months and year-to-date (YTD) are at 0.63% and -2.29% respectively, showcasing a challenging market environment.

Currently, Biocon holds a market capitalization of 42765.87 crore, with a 52-week high of 404.7 and a low of 244.55.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, out of 15 analysts covering Biocon, the ratings were mixed: 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 3 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, reflecting some optimism despite the recent results.

Biocon Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7642.83590.4+112.87%3953.7+93.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total788.3789.6-0.16%720.8+9.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization425.4419.9+1.31%414.5+2.63%
Total Operating Expense7298.33298.9+121.23%3389.5+115.32%
Operating Income344.5291.5+18.18%564.2-38.94%
Net Income Before Taxes155.998.4+58.43%808.2-80.71%
Net Income25.1-16+256.88%660-96.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.13-0.27+148.15%5.11-97.46%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
