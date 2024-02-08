Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Biocon Q3 Results: Net profit at 660 crore, revenue up 34% YoY
BREAKING NEWS

Biocon Q3 Results: Net profit at 660 crore, revenue up 34% YoY

Livemint

  • The firm reported a 34 percent rise in revenue at 3,954 crore, compared to 2,941 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Biocon Limited. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint/File

Biocon Q3 Results: Biocon Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reported net profit at 660 crore against a net loss of 42 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Apart from this, the firm reported a 34 percent rise in revenue at 3,954 crore, compared to 2,941 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The firm, in a regulatory filing said, that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 926 crore, up from 644.3 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin was at 23.4 percent against 21.9 percent in the year-ago period.

More to follow soon.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.