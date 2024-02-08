Biocon Q3 Results: Net profit at 660 crore, revenue up 34% YoY

Biocon Q3 Results: Biocon Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reported net profit at ₹660 crore against a net loss of ₹42 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the firm reported a 34 percent rise in revenue at ₹3,954 crore, compared to ₹2,941 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The firm, in a regulatory filing said, that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹926 crore, up from ₹644.3 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin was at 23.4 percent against 21.9 percent in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to follow soon.

