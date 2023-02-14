Biocon Q3FY23 Earnings: Revenue up 36%, PAT falls 25% YoY

“The Generics business’ third-quarter results were in line with our expectations, delivering healthy sequential and year-on-year revenue growth. The performance was driven by immunosuppressant API sales and Generic Formulations, which saw an uptick in the sales of statins as well as recent product launches. Margins, compared to the previous year, were muted by the product mix and continuing pricing pressure in the U.S. market. “Our geographical expansion continued to gain traction with the signing of a partnership agreement with Zentiva for commercializing Liraglutide in Europe, as well as a long-term strategic partnership with Farmanguinhos in Brazil for the supply and tech-transfer of a finished dose formulation immunosuppressant product. These partnerships will contribute towards attaining mid-teens growth in the short to medium term. We also secured approvals for some of our key formulation products in Europe. Our focus remains on geographical expansion, new product launches, strengthening our product pipeline and executing on key capex projects," said Siddharth Mittal, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Limited.

