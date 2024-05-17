Biocon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.74% YOY

Biocon Q4 Results Live : Biocon declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.79% & the profit decreased by 56.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.93% and the profit decreased by 79.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.89% q-o-q & increased by 30.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.36% q-o-q & decreased by 20.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q4 which decreased by 55.26% Y-o-Y.

Biocon has delivered 2.38% return in the last 1 week, 31.85% return in last 6 months and 22.47% YTD return.

Currently the Biocon has a market cap of ₹36592.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹321.2 & ₹217.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Biocon Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3917.1 3953.7 -0.93% 3773.9 +3.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 741.6 720.8 +2.89% 569.3 +30.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 407 414.5 -1.81% 363.7 +11.91% Total Operating Expense 3417 3389.5 +0.81% 3143.3 +8.71% Operating Income 500.1 564.2 -11.36% 630.6 -20.69% Net Income Before Taxes 319 808.2 -60.53% 496.6 -35.76% Net Income 135.5 660 -79.47% 313.2 -56.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.18 5.11 -76.87% 2.64 -55.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹135.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3917.1Cr

