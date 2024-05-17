Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Biocon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.74% YOY

Biocon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.74% YOY

Livemint

Biocon Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.79% YoY & profit decreased by 56.74% YoY

Biocon Q4 Results Live

Biocon Q4 Results Live : Biocon declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.79% & the profit decreased by 56.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.93% and the profit decreased by 79.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.89% q-o-q & increased by 30.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.36% q-o-q & decreased by 20.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.18 for Q4 which decreased by 55.26% Y-o-Y.

Biocon has delivered 2.38% return in the last 1 week, 31.85% return in last 6 months and 22.47% YTD return.

Currently the Biocon has a market cap of 36592.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 321.2 & 217.5 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Biocon Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3917.13953.7-0.93%3773.9+3.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total741.6720.8+2.89%569.3+30.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization407414.5-1.81%363.7+11.91%
Total Operating Expense34173389.5+0.81%3143.3+8.71%
Operating Income500.1564.2-11.36%630.6-20.69%
Net Income Before Taxes319808.2-60.53%496.6-35.76%
Net Income135.5660-79.47%313.2-56.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.185.11-76.87%2.64-55.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹135.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3917.1Cr

