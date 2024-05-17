Biocon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.74% YOY

Biocon Q4 Results Live : Biocon declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.79% & the profit decreased by 56.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.93% and the profit decreased by 79.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.89% q-o-q & increased by 30.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.36% q-o-q & decreased by 20.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q4 which decreased by 55.26% Y-o-Y.
Biocon has delivered 2.38% return in the last 1 week, 31.85% return in last 6 months and 22.47% YTD return.
Currently the Biocon has a market cap of ₹36592.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹321.2 & ₹217.5 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Biocon Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3917.1
|3953.7
|-0.93%
|3773.9
|+3.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|741.6
|720.8
|+2.89%
|569.3
|+30.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|407
|414.5
|-1.81%
|363.7
|+11.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|3417
|3389.5
|+0.81%
|3143.3
|+8.71%
|Operating Income
|500.1
|564.2
|-11.36%
|630.6
|-20.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|319
|808.2
|-60.53%
|496.6
|-35.76%
|Net Income
|135.5
|660
|-79.47%
|313.2
|-56.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.18
|5.11
|-76.87%
|2.64
|-55.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹135.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3917.1Cr
