Biocon Q4 Results: Biocon released its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 16, reporting a decline of 57 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹135.5 crore, compared to ₹313.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. The pharma major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 stood at ₹3,917 crore, registering a rise of four per cent, compared to ₹3,774 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 8.2 per cent to ₹916 crore in the March quarter compared to ₹997 crore in the same quarter last year. Margin dropped by 300 basis points (bps) to 23.4 per cent compared to 26.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company's board recommended a final dividend at 10 per cent to ₹0.50 per equity share for FY24. ‘’Board recommended a final dividend at the rate of 10 per cent i.e. Re. 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting,'' said Biocon in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Biocon has fixed Friday, July 5, 2024 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before September 6, 2024.

"Q4FY24 performance was strongly led by Biologics that delivered the promised billion-dollar annual revenue milestone marking the successful transition of the biosimilars acquisition from Viatris," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Increased market shares of key products in the US, Europe and emerging markets coupled with significant volume growth were the highlights of the biosimilars business the quarter, she added.

"During the year, we reduced our acquisition debt. We also entered into a long-term strategic collaboration to distribute our products in India while retaining exclusive supply rights," said Shreehas Tambe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FY24 has been a transformational year as the company leverages its expanded global reach to address patient needs globally and unlock value for the benefit of all stakeholders, he added.

Biocon is one of India’s leading biopharma company. It is fully integrated and delivers biopharma solutions, ranging from discovery to development and commercialisation. It has diversified revenue streams covering biosimilars (including branded formulations), contract research, and small molecules and APIs. Ahead of the announcement of Q4FY24 results, shares of Biocon settled 1.81 per cent lower at ₹305.90 apiece on the BSE.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!