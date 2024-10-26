Birla Cable Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.94% YOY

Birla Cable Q2 Results Live : Birla Cable declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 4.01% year-over-year, but profit plummeted by 63.94%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a more robust growth of 9.53%, while profit surged dramatically by 1163.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial report indicates that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.13% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a slight decrease of 0.53% year-over-year. This suggests a controlled expenditure despite the challenges faced in profitability.

Operating income also reflected contrasting trends, with a notable 103.99% increase quarter-over-quarter; however, it declined by 25.1% year-over-year. This indicates a volatile operating environment for the company as it navigates through market fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.61, marking a significant decline of 63.69% compared to the same quarter last year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator of the company’s profitability struggles.

Investors have reacted cautiously to these results, as Birla Cable has delivered a -5.49% return in the last week, a stark -18.34% return over the past six months, and a troubling -22.6% year-to-date return. The performance has raised concerns among stakeholders regarding the company's future growth prospects.

Currently, Birla Cable holds a market capitalization of ₹663.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹340 and a low of ₹209, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance as it adapts to the current market landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birla Cable Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 181.72 165.91 +9.53% 174.71 +4.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.52 8.42 +1.13% 8.57 -0.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.83 3.84 -0.24% 2.6 +47.25% Total Operating Expense 176.37 163.29 +8.01% 167.58 +5.25% Operating Income 5.34 2.62 +103.99% 7.13 -25.1% Net Income Before Taxes 2.42 0.21 +1063.44% 6.76 -64.12% Net Income 1.82 0.14 +1163.68% 5.05 -63.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.61 0.05 +1120% 1.68 -63.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.82Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹181.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar