Birla Cable Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.94% YOY

Birla Cable Q2 Results Live : Birla Cable declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 4.01% year-over-year, but profit plummeted by 63.94%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a more robust growth of 9.53%, while profit surged dramatically by 1163.68%.
The financial report indicates that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.13% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a slight decrease of 0.53% year-over-year. This suggests a controlled expenditure despite the challenges faced in profitability.
Operating income also reflected contrasting trends, with a notable 103.99% increase quarter-over-quarter; however, it declined by 25.1% year-over-year. This indicates a volatile operating environment for the company as it navigates through market fluctuations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.61, marking a significant decline of 63.69% compared to the same quarter last year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator of the company’s profitability struggles.
Investors have reacted cautiously to these results, as Birla Cable has delivered a -5.49% return in the last week, a stark -18.34% return over the past six months, and a troubling -22.6% year-to-date return. The performance has raised concerns among stakeholders regarding the company's future growth prospects.
Currently, Birla Cable holds a market capitalization of ₹663.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹340 and a low of ₹209, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance as it adapts to the current market landscape.
Birla Cable Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|181.72
|165.91
|+9.53%
|174.71
|+4.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.52
|8.42
|+1.13%
|8.57
|-0.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.83
|3.84
|-0.24%
|2.6
|+47.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|176.37
|163.29
|+8.01%
|167.58
|+5.25%
|Operating Income
|5.34
|2.62
|+103.99%
|7.13
|-25.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.42
|0.21
|+1063.44%
|6.76
|-64.12%
|Net Income
|1.82
|0.14
|+1163.68%
|5.05
|-63.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.61
|0.05
|+1120%
|1.68
|-63.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.82Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹181.72Cr
