Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Birla Cable Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.94% YOY

Birla Cable Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.94% YOY

Livemint

Birla Cable Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.01% YoY & profit decreased by 63.94% YoY

Birla Cable Q2 Results Live

Birla Cable Q2 Results Live : Birla Cable declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a topline increase of 4.01% year-over-year, but profit plummeted by 63.94%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a more robust growth of 9.53%, while profit surged dramatically by 1163.68%.

The financial report indicates that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.13% quarter-over-quarter, but saw a slight decrease of 0.53% year-over-year. This suggests a controlled expenditure despite the challenges faced in profitability.

Operating income also reflected contrasting trends, with a notable 103.99% increase quarter-over-quarter; however, it declined by 25.1% year-over-year. This indicates a volatile operating environment for the company as it navigates through market fluctuations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.61, marking a significant decline of 63.69% compared to the same quarter last year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator of the company’s profitability struggles.

Investors have reacted cautiously to these results, as Birla Cable has delivered a -5.49% return in the last week, a stark -18.34% return over the past six months, and a troubling -22.6% year-to-date return. The performance has raised concerns among stakeholders regarding the company's future growth prospects.

Currently, Birla Cable holds a market capitalization of 663.15 Cr, with a 52-week high of 340 and a low of 209, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance as it adapts to the current market landscape.

Birla Cable Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.72165.91+9.53%174.71+4.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.528.42+1.13%8.57-0.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.833.84-0.24%2.6+47.25%
Total Operating Expense176.37163.29+8.01%167.58+5.25%
Operating Income5.342.62+103.99%7.13-25.1%
Net Income Before Taxes2.420.21+1063.44%6.76-64.12%
Net Income1.820.14+1163.68%5.05-63.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.610.05+1120%1.68-63.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.82Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹181.72Cr

