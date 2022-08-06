Birla Corp unveils 26% rise in revenue to 2,204 Cr, net profit falls 56%

The shares of Birla Corporation Ltd. ended trading on the NSE on Friday at Rs. 995.65, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close of Rs. 976.95. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 27.38% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen by 30.27% so far in 2022. The company's primary area of business is the production of cement. The company's installed capacity for cement is 19.5 million tonnes, for jute products it has 52,631 metric tonnes, and for iron and steel casting it has 3,750 metric tonnes.

