Birla Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹25.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.58% YoY

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Birla Corporation Q2 Results Live

Birla Corporation Q2 Results Live : Birla Corporation declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company reported a loss of 25.19 crore, compared to a profit of 58.37 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The topline decreased by 14.58%, indicating challenges in revenue generation.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.86%. Despite the drop in revenue, Birla Corporation managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 12.42% quarter-over-quarter and 3.71% year-over-year, reflecting efforts to control costs amidst declining sales.

The operating income saw a drastic drop, down by 71.46% compared to the previous quarter and down 77.83% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -3.27, indicating a 143% decrease year-over-year, showcasing the company's struggles to maintain profitability.

Investors have responded cautiously, with Birla Corporation delivering a -9.01% return in the last week, -22.78% over the past six months, and -21.12% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 8,752.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,802 and a low of 1,129.25.

As of 24 October 2024, the sentiment among analysts is moderately positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 4 a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's future potential despite recent setbacks.

Birla Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1952.562190.37-10.86%2285.83-14.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total636.33726.6-12.42%660.87-3.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization145.03145.52-0.34%143.48+1.08%
Total Operating Expense1920.392077.64-7.57%2140.71-10.29%
Operating Income32.17112.73-71.46%145.12-77.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-35.6944-181.11%77.12-146.28%
Net Income-25.1932.62-177.22%58.37-143.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.274.24-177.12%7.6-143%
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
