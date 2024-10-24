Birla Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹25.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.58% YoY

Birla Corporation Q2 Results Live : Birla Corporation declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company reported a loss of ₹25.19 crore, compared to a profit of ₹58.37 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The topline decreased by 14.58%, indicating challenges in revenue generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.86%. Despite the drop in revenue, Birla Corporation managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 12.42% quarter-over-quarter and 3.71% year-over-year, reflecting efforts to control costs amidst declining sales.

The operating income saw a drastic drop, down by 71.46% compared to the previous quarter and down 77.83% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-3.27, indicating a 143% decrease year-over-year, showcasing the company's struggles to maintain profitability.

Investors have responded cautiously, with Birla Corporation delivering a -9.01% return in the last week, -22.78% over the past six months, and -21.12% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹8,752.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,802 and a low of ₹1,129.25.

As of 24 October 2024, the sentiment among analysts is moderately positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 4 a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's future potential despite recent setbacks.

Birla Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1952.56 2190.37 -10.86% 2285.83 -14.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 636.33 726.6 -12.42% 660.87 -3.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 145.03 145.52 -0.34% 143.48 +1.08% Total Operating Expense 1920.39 2077.64 -7.57% 2140.71 -10.29% Operating Income 32.17 112.73 -71.46% 145.12 -77.83% Net Income Before Taxes -35.69 44 -181.11% 77.12 -146.28% Net Income -25.19 32.62 -177.22% 58.37 -143.16% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.27 4.24 -177.12% 7.6 -143%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-25.19Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1952.56Cr

