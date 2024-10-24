Birla Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹25.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 14.58% YoY

Birla Corporation Q2 Results Live : Birla Corporation declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company reported a loss of ₹25.19 crore, compared to a profit of ₹58.37 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The topline decreased by 14.58%, indicating challenges in revenue generation.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.86%. Despite the drop in revenue, Birla Corporation managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 12.42% quarter-over-quarter and 3.71% year-over-year, reflecting efforts to control costs amidst declining sales.
The operating income saw a drastic drop, down by 71.46% compared to the previous quarter and down 77.83% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-3.27, indicating a 143% decrease year-over-year, showcasing the company's struggles to maintain profitability.
Investors have responded cautiously, with Birla Corporation delivering a -9.01% return in the last week, -22.78% over the past six months, and -21.12% year-to-date. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹8,752.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,802 and a low of ₹1,129.25.
As of 24 October 2024, the sentiment among analysts is moderately positive, with 2 analysts recommending a Hold rating, 4 a Buy rating, and 7 analysts suggesting a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains a Strong Buy, indicating some confidence in the company's future potential despite recent setbacks.
Birla Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1952.56
|2190.37
|-10.86%
|2285.83
|-14.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|636.33
|726.6
|-12.42%
|660.87
|-3.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|145.03
|145.52
|-0.34%
|143.48
|+1.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|1920.39
|2077.64
|-7.57%
|2140.71
|-10.29%
|Operating Income
|32.17
|112.73
|-71.46%
|145.12
|-77.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-35.69
|44
|-181.11%
|77.12
|-146.28%
|Net Income
|-25.19
|32.62
|-177.22%
|58.37
|-143.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.27
|4.24
|-177.12%
|7.6
|-143%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-25.19Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1952.56Cr
