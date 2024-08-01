Birlasoft Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.21% YOY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Birlasoft Q1 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.12% & the profit increased by 9.21% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.58% and the profit decreased by 16.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q but increased by 2.33% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income was down by 12.99% q-o-q but increased by 1.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 5.32, which reflects an increase of 8.13% Y-o-Y. Despite the positive quarterly results, Birlasoft has delivered -5.9% return in the last 1 week, -20.37% return in the last 6 months, and -6.3% YTD return.

Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of 19602.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 861.85 & 418.4 respectively. As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Birlasoft Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1327.431362.55-2.58%1262.77+5.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total760.16767.94-1.01%742.81+2.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.5821.09-2.4%21.38-3.71%
Total Operating Expense1152.911161.97-0.78%1091.03+5.67%
Operating Income174.52200.58-12.99%171.74+1.62%
Net Income Before Taxes204.86242.22-15.42%181.57+12.83%
Net Income150.21180.08-16.59%137.54+9.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.326.39-16.74%4.92+8.13%
FAQs
₹150.21Cr
₹1327.43Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
