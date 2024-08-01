Birlasoft Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.21% YOY

Birlasoft Q1 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.12% & the profit increased by 9.21% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.58% and the profit decreased by 16.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q but increased by 2.33% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income was down by 12.99% q-o-q but increased by 1.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹5.32, which reflects an increase of 8.13% Y-o-Y. Despite the positive quarterly results, Birlasoft has delivered -5.9% return in the last 1 week, -20.37% return in the last 6 months, and -6.3% YTD return.
Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of ₹19602.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹861.85 & ₹418.4 respectively. As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Birlasoft Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1327.43
|1362.55
|-2.58%
|1262.77
|+5.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|760.16
|767.94
|-1.01%
|742.81
|+2.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.58
|21.09
|-2.4%
|21.38
|-3.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|1152.91
|1161.97
|-0.78%
|1091.03
|+5.67%
|Operating Income
|174.52
|200.58
|-12.99%
|171.74
|+1.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|204.86
|242.22
|-15.42%
|181.57
|+12.83%
|Net Income
|150.21
|180.08
|-16.59%
|137.54
|+9.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.32
|6.39
|-16.74%
|4.92
|+8.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹150.21Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1327.43Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar