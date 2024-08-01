Birlasoft Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.21% YOY

Birlasoft Q1 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.12% & the profit increased by 9.21% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.58% and the profit decreased by 16.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q but increased by 2.33% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income was down by 12.99% q-o-q but increased by 1.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹5.32, which reflects an increase of 8.13% Y-o-Y. Despite the positive quarterly results, Birlasoft has delivered -5.9% return in the last 1 week, -20.37% return in the last 6 months, and -6.3% YTD return.

Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of ₹19602.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹861.85 & ₹418.4 respectively. As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Birlasoft Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1327.43 1362.55 -2.58% 1262.77 +5.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 760.16 767.94 -1.01% 742.81 +2.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.58 21.09 -2.4% 21.38 -3.71% Total Operating Expense 1152.91 1161.97 -0.78% 1091.03 +5.67% Operating Income 174.52 200.58 -12.99% 171.74 +1.62% Net Income Before Taxes 204.86 242.22 -15.42% 181.57 +12.83% Net Income 150.21 180.08 -16.59% 137.54 +9.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.32 6.39 -16.74% 4.92 +8.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150.21Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1327.43Cr

