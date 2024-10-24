Birlasoft Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.11% YOY

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.45% YoY & profit decreased by 12.11% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Birlasoft Q2 Results Live
Birlasoft Q2 Results Live

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a revenue increase of 4.45% year-over-year, yet faced a decline in profit, which dropped by 12.11% compared to the previous year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Birlasoft's revenue grew by 3.07%. However, the profit saw a more significant decrease of 15.11%. This trend raised concerns among analysts regarding the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 9.14% quarter-over-quarter and 11.49% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in operating income, which was down by 17.99% quarter-over-quarter and 22.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 4.59 for Q2, marking an 11.39% decrease year-over-year. This decline further highlights the challenges Birlasoft is facing in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

Despite the recent struggles, Birlasoft has delivered a 0.25% return in the last week. However, the company has seen a significant downturn with an -8.73% return over the past six months and a substantial -16.65% year-to-date return.

Currently, Birlasoft boasts a market capitalization of 16,623.7 Crores, with a 52-week high of 861.85 and a low of 509.55. These figures illustrate the volatility in the company's stock performance over the past year.

As of 24 October 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Birlasoft is varied. Out of 14 analysts, one has issued a 'Sell' rating, six have given a 'Hold' rating, five have suggested 'Buy', and two have recommended 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 is to 'Buy', indicating that despite recent challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company's potential for recovery and growth in the future.

Birlasoft Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1368.221327.43+3.07%1309.88+4.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total829.63760.16+9.14%744.14+11.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.2320.58+8%21.5+3.38%
Total Operating Expense1225.11152.91+6.26%1124.23+8.97%
Operating Income143.12174.52-17.99%185.64-22.91%
Net Income Before Taxes169.68204.86-17.17%195.52-13.21%
Net Income127.51150.21-15.11%145.08-12.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.595.32-13.72%5.18-11.39%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹127.51Cr
₹1368.22Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBirlasoft Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.11% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.15 (0.1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.30
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.65 (1.36%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.60
    11:10 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.85 (-3.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.