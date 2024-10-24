Birlasoft Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.11% YOY

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a revenue increase of 4.45% year-over-year, yet faced a decline in profit, which dropped by 12.11% compared to the previous year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Birlasoft's revenue grew by 3.07%. However, the profit saw a more significant decrease of 15.11%. This trend raised concerns among analysts regarding the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 9.14% quarter-over-quarter and 11.49% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in operating income, which was down by 17.99% quarter-over-quarter and 22.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹4.59 for Q2, marking an 11.39% decrease year-over-year. This decline further highlights the challenges Birlasoft is facing in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

Despite the recent struggles, Birlasoft has delivered a 0.25% return in the last week. However, the company has seen a significant downturn with an -8.73% return over the past six months and a substantial -16.65% year-to-date return.

Currently, Birlasoft boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,623.7 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹861.85 and a low of ₹509.55. These figures illustrate the volatility in the company's stock performance over the past year.

As of 24 October 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Birlasoft is varied. Out of 14 analysts, one has issued a 'Sell' rating, six have given a 'Hold' rating, five have suggested 'Buy', and two have recommended 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 is to 'Buy', indicating that despite recent challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company's potential for recovery and growth in the future.

Birlasoft Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1368.22 1327.43 +3.07% 1309.88 +4.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 829.63 760.16 +9.14% 744.14 +11.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.23 20.58 +8% 21.5 +3.38% Total Operating Expense 1225.1 1152.91 +6.26% 1124.23 +8.97% Operating Income 143.12 174.52 -17.99% 185.64 -22.91% Net Income Before Taxes 169.68 204.86 -17.17% 195.52 -13.21% Net Income 127.51 150.21 -15.11% 145.08 -12.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.59 5.32 -13.72% 5.18 -11.39%