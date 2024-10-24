Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Birlasoft Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.11% YOY

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.11% YOY

Livemint

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.45% YoY & profit decreased by 12.11% YoY.

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live

Birlasoft Q2 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q2 results on 23 October 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a revenue increase of 4.45% year-over-year, yet faced a decline in profit, which dropped by 12.11% compared to the previous year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Birlasoft's revenue grew by 3.07%. However, the profit saw a more significant decrease of 15.11%. This trend raised concerns among analysts regarding the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 9.14% quarter-over-quarter and 11.49% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has contributed to the decline in operating income, which was down by 17.99% quarter-over-quarter and 22.91% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 4.59 for Q2, marking an 11.39% decrease year-over-year. This decline further highlights the challenges Birlasoft is facing in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

Despite the recent struggles, Birlasoft has delivered a 0.25% return in the last week. However, the company has seen a significant downturn with an -8.73% return over the past six months and a substantial -16.65% year-to-date return.

Currently, Birlasoft boasts a market capitalization of 16,623.7 Crores, with a 52-week high of 861.85 and a low of 509.55. These figures illustrate the volatility in the company's stock performance over the past year.

As of 24 October 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Birlasoft is varied. Out of 14 analysts, one has issued a 'Sell' rating, six have given a 'Hold' rating, five have suggested 'Buy', and two have recommended 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 October 2024 is to 'Buy', indicating that despite recent challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company's potential for recovery and growth in the future.

Birlasoft Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1368.221327.43+3.07%1309.88+4.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total829.63760.16+9.14%744.14+11.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.2320.58+8%21.5+3.38%
Total Operating Expense1225.11152.91+6.26%1124.23+8.97%
Operating Income143.12174.52-17.99%185.64-22.91%
Net Income Before Taxes169.68204.86-17.17%195.52-13.21%
Net Income127.51150.21-15.11%145.08-12.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.595.32-13.72%5.18-11.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹127.51Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1368.22Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.