Birlasoft Q3 FY24 results: profit at 161.06Cr, Revenue increased by 9.91% YoY

Birlasoft declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.91% & the profit came at ₹161.06cr. It is noteworthy that Birlasoft had declared a loss of ₹16.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.63% q-o-q & increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 1517.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1071.19% Y-o-Y.

Birlasoft has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 116.9% return in the last 6 months, and 14.1% YTD return.

Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of ₹22678.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹827.7 & ₹250.25 respectively.

As of 26 Jan 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan 2024 was to Buy.

Birlasoft Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1342.95 1309.88 +2.53% 1221.89 +9.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 793.44 744.14 +6.63% 731.96 +8.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.05 21.5 -2.08% 20.99 +0.29% Total Operating Expense 1149.72 1124.23 +2.27% 1235.53 -6.94% Operating Income 193.23 185.64 +4.09% -13.64 +1517.06% Net Income Before Taxes 215.45 195.52 +10.19% -6.83 +3253.95% Net Income 161.06 145.08 +11.02% -16.36 +1084.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.73 5.18 +10.62% -0.59 +1071.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹161.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1342.95Cr

