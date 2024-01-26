Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Birlasoft Q3 FY24 results: profit at 161.06Cr, Revenue increased by 9.91% YoY

Birlasoft Q3 FY24 results: profit at 161.06Cr, Revenue increased by 9.91% YoY

Livemint

Birlasoft Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.91% YoY & profit at 161.06Cr

Birlasoft Q3 FY24 Results Live

Birlasoft declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.91% & the profit came at 161.06cr. It is noteworthy that Birlasoft had declared a loss of 16.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.63% q-o-q & increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 1517.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1071.19% Y-o-Y.

Birlasoft has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 116.9% return in the last 6 months, and 14.1% YTD return.

Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of 22678.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 827.7 & 250.25 respectively.

As of 26 Jan 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan 2024 was to Buy.

Birlasoft Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1342.951309.88+2.53%1221.89+9.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total793.44744.14+6.63%731.96+8.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.0521.5-2.08%20.99+0.29%
Total Operating Expense1149.721124.23+2.27%1235.53-6.94%
Operating Income193.23185.64+4.09%-13.64+1517.06%
Net Income Before Taxes215.45195.52+10.19%-6.83+3253.95%
Net Income161.06145.08+11.02%-16.36+1084.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.735.18+10.62%-0.59+1071.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹161.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1342.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.