Birlasoft Q3 FY24 results: profit at 161.06Cr, Revenue increased by 9.91% YoY

Birlasoft declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.91% & the profit came at ₹161.06cr. It is noteworthy that Birlasoft had declared a loss of ₹16.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.63% q-o-q & increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 1517.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1071.19% Y-o-Y.
Birlasoft has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 116.9% return in the last 6 months, and 14.1% YTD return.
Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of ₹22678.41 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹827.7 & ₹250.25 respectively.
As of 26 Jan 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan 2024 was to Buy.
Birlasoft Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1342.95
|1309.88
|+2.53%
|1221.89
|+9.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|793.44
|744.14
|+6.63%
|731.96
|+8.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.05
|21.5
|-2.08%
|20.99
|+0.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|1149.72
|1124.23
|+2.27%
|1235.53
|-6.94%
|Operating Income
|193.23
|185.64
|+4.09%
|-13.64
|+1517.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|215.45
|195.52
|+10.19%
|-6.83
|+3253.95%
|Net Income
|161.06
|145.08
|+11.02%
|-16.36
|+1084.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.73
|5.18
|+10.62%
|-0.59
|+1071.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹161.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1342.95Cr
