Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 60.55% YOY

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 11.1% & the profit increased by 60.55% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.46% and the profit increased by 11.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.21% q-o-q & increased by 5.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 37.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.39 for Q4 which increased by 57.88% Y-o-Y.
Birlasoft has delivered 2.27% return in the last 1 week, 24.47% return in the last 6 months, and -6.43% YTD return.
Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of ₹18624.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹861.85 & ₹273.05 respectively.
As of 01 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Birlasoft Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1362.55
|1342.95
|+1.46%
|1226.39
|+11.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|767.94
|793.44
|-3.21%
|729.41
|+5.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.09
|21.05
|+0.17%
|20.96
|+0.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|1161.97
|1149.72
|+1.07%
|1080.39
|+7.55%
|Operating Income
|200.58
|193.23
|+3.8%
|146
|+37.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|242.22
|215.45
|+12.43%
|139.72
|+73.36%
|Net Income
|180.08
|161.06
|+11.81%
|112.17
|+60.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.39
|5.73
|+11.52%
|4.05
|+57.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹180.08Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1362.55Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!