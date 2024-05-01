Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 60.55% YOY

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 60.55% YOY

Livemint

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.1% YoY & profit increased by 60.55% YoY

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 11.1% & the profit increased by 60.55% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.46% and the profit increased by 11.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.21% q-o-q & increased by 5.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 37.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.39 for Q4 which increased by 57.88% Y-o-Y.

Birlasoft has delivered 2.27% return in the last 1 week, 24.47% return in the last 6 months, and -6.43% YTD return.

Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of 18624.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 861.85 & 273.05 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Birlasoft Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1362.551342.95+1.46%1226.39+11.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total767.94793.44-3.21%729.41+5.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.0921.05+0.17%20.96+0.62%
Total Operating Expense1161.971149.72+1.07%1080.39+7.55%
Operating Income200.58193.23+3.8%146+37.38%
Net Income Before Taxes242.22215.45+12.43%139.72+73.36%
Net Income180.08161.06+11.81%112.17+60.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.395.73+11.52%4.05+57.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹180.08Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1362.55Cr

