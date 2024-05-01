Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 60.55% YOY

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.1% YoY & profit increased by 60.55% YoY

Birlasoft Q4 Results Live : Birlasoft declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 11.1% & the profit increased by 60.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.46% and the profit increased by 11.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.21% q-o-q & increased by 5.28% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 3.8% q-o-q & increased by 37.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.39 for Q4 which increased by 57.88% Y-o-Y.

Birlasoft has delivered 2.27% return in the last 1 week, 24.47% return in the last 6 months, and -6.43% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Birlasoft has a market cap of ₹18624.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹861.85 & ₹273.05 respectively.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1362.55 1342.95 +1.46% 1226.39 +11.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 767.94 793.44 -3.21% 729.41 +5.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.09 21.05 +0.17% 20.96 +0.62% Total Operating Expense 1161.97 1149.72 +1.07% 1080.39 +7.55% Operating Income 200.58 193.23 +3.8% 146 +37.38% Net Income Before Taxes 242.22 215.45 +12.43% 139.72 +73.36% Net Income 180.08 161.06 +11.81% 112.17 +60.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.39 5.73 +11.52% 4.05 +57.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹180.08Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1362.55Cr

