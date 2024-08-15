BKV Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 61.7% YoY

BKV Industries Q1 Results Live : BKV Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0%, while the profit saw a significant decline of 61.7% year-over-year (YoY). Comparing it to the previous quarter, the revenue remained unchanged, but the profit dropped by 33.83%.
One of the critical factors contributing to this profit drop is the increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 9.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 33.15% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This increase in operational costs has significantly impacted the company's bottom line.
Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 16.6% q-o-q and a substantial 63.18% Y-o-Y. This decline underscores the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a sharp decrease of 75% Y-o-Y. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in the company's profitability.
In terms of stock performance, BKV Industries has delivered a -5.99% return in the last week, -3.9% return over the last six months, yet an impressive 46.5% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These mixed results highlight the volatility and varying investor sentiment towards the company's stock.
Currently, BKV Industries has a market capitalization of ₹21.32 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹16.76 and a 52-week low of ₹8.55, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.
BKV Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.2
|0.2
|-0%
|0.2
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.11
|+9.31%
|0.09
|+33.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|+400%
|0
|-16.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.18
|0.17
|+2.41%
|0.14
|+25.49%
|Operating Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-16.6%
|0.06
|-63.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.83%
|0.06
|-61.7%
|Net Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.83%
|0.06
|-61.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|-50%
|0.04
|-75%
