BKV Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 61.7% YoY

BKV Industries Q1 Results Live : BKV Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0%, while the profit saw a significant decline of 61.7% year-over-year (YoY). Comparing it to the previous quarter, the revenue remained unchanged, but the profit dropped by 33.83%.

One of the critical factors contributing to this profit drop is the increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 9.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 33.15% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This increase in operational costs has significantly impacted the company's bottom line.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 16.6% q-o-q and a substantial 63.18% Y-o-Y. This decline underscores the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a sharp decrease of 75% Y-o-Y. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in the company's profitability.

In terms of stock performance, BKV Industries has delivered a -5.99% return in the last week, -3.9% return over the last six months, yet an impressive 46.5% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These mixed results highlight the volatility and varying investor sentiment towards the company's stock.

Currently, BKV Industries has a market capitalization of ₹21.32 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹16.76 and a 52-week low of ₹8.55, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

BKV Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.2 0.2 -0% 0.2 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.11 +9.31% 0.09 +33.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 +400% 0 -16.67% Total Operating Expense 0.18 0.17 +2.41% 0.14 +25.49% Operating Income 0.02 0.03 -16.6% 0.06 -63.18% Net Income Before Taxes 0.02 0.03 -33.83% 0.06 -61.7% Net Income 0.02 0.03 -33.83% 0.06 -61.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.02 -50% 0.04 -75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.02Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.2Cr

