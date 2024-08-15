Hello User
BKV Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 61.7% YoY

BKV Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 61.7% YoY

Livemint

BKV Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit decreased by 61.7% YoY

BKV Industries Q1 Results Live

BKV Industries Q1 Results Live : BKV Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 0%, while the profit saw a significant decline of 61.7% year-over-year (YoY). Comparing it to the previous quarter, the revenue remained unchanged, but the profit dropped by 33.83%.

One of the critical factors contributing to this profit drop is the increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 9.31% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 33.15% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This increase in operational costs has significantly impacted the company's bottom line.

Operating income also faced a downturn, decreasing by 16.6% q-o-q and a substantial 63.18% Y-o-Y. This decline underscores the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a sharp decrease of 75% Y-o-Y. This reduction in EPS reflects the overall decline in the company's profitability.

In terms of stock performance, BKV Industries has delivered a -5.99% return in the last week, -3.9% return over the last six months, yet an impressive 46.5% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These mixed results highlight the volatility and varying investor sentiment towards the company's stock.

Currently, BKV Industries has a market capitalization of 21.32 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 16.76 and a 52-week low of 8.55, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

BKV Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.20.2-0%0.2-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.11+9.31%0.09+33.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization00+400%0-16.67%
Total Operating Expense0.180.17+2.41%0.14+25.49%
Operating Income0.020.03-16.6%0.06-63.18%
Net Income Before Taxes0.020.03-33.83%0.06-61.7%
Net Income0.020.03-33.83%0.06-61.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.02-50%0.04-75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.2Cr

