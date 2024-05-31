BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.81% YOY

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : BKV Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 15.44% decrease in revenue and a significant 50.81% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparisons also showed a 0% decline in revenue and a 49.01% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial 21.95% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 9.3% rise year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 55.85% from the previous quarter and 60.84% year-on-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.02, reflecting a 49.21% decrease year-on-year.
Despite the challenging financial results, BKV Industries has shown positive returns with 4.29% in the last week, 54.01% in the last 6 months, and 54.99% Year-to-Date.
Currently, BKV Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹22.55 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹16.76 and ₹7.7 respectively.
BKV Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.2
|0.2
|-0%
|0.24
|-15.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.11
|0.09
|+21.95%
|0.1
|+9.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-85.71%
|0
|-96.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.17
|0.14
|+22.54%
|0.17
|+1.69%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.06
|-55.85%
|0.06
|-60.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.03
|0.07
|-49.01%
|0.07
|-50.81%
|Net Income
|0.03
|0.07
|-49.01%
|0.07
|-50.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-50%
|0.04
|-49.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.2Cr
