Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.81% YOY

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.81% YOY

Livemint

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 15.44% YoY & profit decreased by 50.81% YoY

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : BKV Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 15.44% decrease in revenue and a significant 50.81% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparisons also showed a 0% decline in revenue and a 49.01% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial 21.95% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 9.3% rise year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 55.85% from the previous quarter and 60.84% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.02, reflecting a 49.21% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the challenging financial results, BKV Industries has shown positive returns with 4.29% in the last week, 54.01% in the last 6 months, and 54.99% Year-to-Date.

Currently, BKV Industries holds a market capitalization of 22.55 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 16.76 and 7.7 respectively.

BKV Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.20.2-0%0.24-15.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.110.09+21.95%0.1+9.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-85.71%0-96.43%
Total Operating Expense0.170.14+22.54%0.17+1.69%
Operating Income0.030.06-55.85%0.06-60.84%
Net Income Before Taxes0.030.07-49.01%0.07-50.81%
Net Income0.030.07-49.01%0.07-50.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.04-50%0.04-49.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.2Cr

