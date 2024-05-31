BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.81% YOY

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 15.44% YoY & profit decreased by 50.81% YoY

BKV Industries Q4 Results Live : BKV Industries announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a 15.44% decrease in revenue and a significant 50.81% decline in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparisons also showed a 0% decline in revenue and a 49.01% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial 21.95% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 9.3% rise year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 55.85% from the previous quarter and 60.84% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.02, reflecting a 49.21% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the challenging financial results, BKV Industries has shown positive returns with 4.29% in the last week, 54.01% in the last 6 months, and 54.99% Year-to-Date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, BKV Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹22.55 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹16.76 and ₹7.7 respectively.

BKV Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.2 0.2 -0% 0.24 -15.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.11 0.09 +21.95% 0.1 +9.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -85.71% 0 -96.43% Total Operating Expense 0.17 0.14 +22.54% 0.17 +1.69% Operating Income 0.03 0.06 -55.85% 0.06 -60.84% Net Income Before Taxes 0.03 0.07 -49.01% 0.07 -50.81% Net Income 0.03 0.07 -49.01% 0.07 -50.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.04 -50% 0.04 -49.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.2Cr

