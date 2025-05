Black Box Q4 profit up 47 pc to ₹60.4 cr; revenue rises 4 pc

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Essar Group's IT arm Black Box has reported a 47.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹60.4 crore in the March-ended quarter.

It had logged a net profit of ₹40.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose by 4.35 per cent to ₹1,544.8 crore for the quarter under review against ₹1,480.3 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the January-March quarter, Black Box reported new deal wins worth over ₹1,550 crore. The new deal wins include a ₹240-crore order for a large-scale infrastructure modernisation initiative with one of the US' largest hospital networks.

Additionally, Black Box said it has secured over ₹225 crore in data centre service contracts with major global hyperscalers. The company also expanded its footprint in the transportation sector, winning over ₹130 crore in new orders for airport modernisation projects.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, Black Box posted a profit of ₹204.7 crore, a growth of 48.7 per cent over the previous fiscal's ₹137.6 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, fell 5 per cent in FY25, moderated primarily due to delayed customer decision-making and a planned exit from low-margin accounts.

The company secured two major Indian contracts totalling ₹180 crore during the year for telecom and municipal infrastructure development, according to a company statement.

Looking forward, Black Box expects that its revamped go-to-market approach and improved pipeline execution will fuel revenue growth beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

"With strong ROE, a robust pipeline, and healthy cash reserves, we remain confident in delivering on our financial performance guidance for FY26," Deepak Kumar Bansal, Executive Director and Global CFO, said.

Black Box has earmarked about ₹100 crore to fuel its India expansion, as it looks to more than double its India business in the next few years.

A huge chunk of this investment -- which represents about a quarter of Black Box's recent ₹410 crore fundraising -- will be used to strengthen the firm's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the company plans to double its workforce to about 1,000 employees over the next year.

The company currently employs around 3,000 people worldwide.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 50 per cent (Re 1 per share on a face value of ₹2), for the year ended 31 March 2025.