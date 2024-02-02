Black Rose Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1907.98% YOY

Black Rose Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% & the profit increased by 1907.98% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.64% and the profit decreased by 10.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.73% q-o-q & decreased by 32.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.35% q-o-q & increased by 1539.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2040% Y-o-Y.

Black Rose Industries has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 6.33% return in the last 6 months, and -1.59% YTD return.

Currently, Black Rose Industries has a market cap of ₹757.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹173.2 & ₹94.95 respectively.

Black Rose Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 93.62 83.86 +11.64% 97.5 -3.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.85 2.12 -12.73% 2.76 -32.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.77 0.73 +6.15% 0.78 -0.68% Total Operating Expense 87.11 76.6 +13.72% 97.1 -10.29% Operating Income 6.51 7.26 -10.35% 0.4 +1539.11% Net Income Before Taxes 7.41 8.1 -8.61% 0.41 +1709.92% Net Income 5.44 6.04 -10.07% 0.27 +1907.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.07 1.19 -10.08% 0.05 +2040%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹93.62Cr

