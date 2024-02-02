Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Black Rose Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1907.98% YOY

Black Rose Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1907.98% YOY

Livemint

Black Rose Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.98% YoY & profit increased by 1907.98% YoY

Black Rose Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Black Rose Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% & the profit increased by 1907.98% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.64% and the profit decreased by 10.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.73% q-o-q & decreased by 32.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.35% q-o-q & increased by 1539.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2040% Y-o-Y.

Black Rose Industries has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 6.33% return in the last 6 months, and -1.59% YTD return.

Currently, Black Rose Industries has a market cap of 757.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 173.2 & 94.95 respectively.

Black Rose Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue93.6283.86+11.64%97.5-3.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.852.12-12.73%2.76-32.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.770.73+6.15%0.78-0.68%
Total Operating Expense87.1176.6+13.72%97.1-10.29%
Operating Income6.517.26-10.35%0.4+1539.11%
Net Income Before Taxes7.418.1-8.61%0.41+1709.92%
Net Income5.446.04-10.07%0.27+1907.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.071.19-10.08%0.05+2040%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹93.62Cr

