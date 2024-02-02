Black Rose Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1907.98% YOY

Black Rose Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.98% & the profit increased by 1907.98% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.64% and the profit decreased by 10.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.73% q-o-q & decreased by 32.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.35% q-o-q & increased by 1539.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.07 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2040% Y-o-Y.
Black Rose Industries has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 6.33% return in the last 6 months, and -1.59% YTD return.
Currently, Black Rose Industries has a market cap of ₹757.86 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹173.2 & ₹94.95 respectively.
Black Rose Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|93.62
|83.86
|+11.64%
|97.5
|-3.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.85
|2.12
|-12.73%
|2.76
|-32.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.77
|0.73
|+6.15%
|0.78
|-0.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|87.11
|76.6
|+13.72%
|97.1
|-10.29%
|Operating Income
|6.51
|7.26
|-10.35%
|0.4
|+1539.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.41
|8.1
|-8.61%
|0.41
|+1709.92%
|Net Income
|5.44
|6.04
|-10.07%
|0.27
|+1907.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.07
|1.19
|-10.08%
|0.05
|+2040%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹93.62Cr
