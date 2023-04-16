BlackRock Profit Falls 19%
- Firm’s assets under management increased from the previous quarter to $9.1 trillion
A market slump sent BlackRock Inc.’s first-quarter profit down 19%.
The world’s largest asset manager reported net income of $1.16 billion, down from $1.44 billion in the same period a year earlier. Earnings amounted to $7.64 a share. That missed the $7.78 a share expected by analysts polled by FactSet.
Revenue fell 10% to $4.24 billion, slightly missing analysts’ estimates of $4.25 billion.
The firm’s assets under management rose to $9.1 trillion from $8.6 trillion in the fourth quarter.
Still, choppy markets dented the fees the firm earns managing its clients’ investments. BlackRock’s base management fees—fees not tied to performance that the firm received for administering fund holdings—fell 9% from a year ago to $3.5 billion. Performance fees from the firm’s actively managed funds slid to $55 million from $98 million a year ago, reflecting lower revenue from alternative products.
BlackRock shares rose 2.7%, or $18.10, to $689.30.
Some companies and individuals are spooked about keeping their deposits in regional banks after the collapse last month of Silvergate Capital Corp., Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Some are moving their deposits to money-market funds, a trend where BlackRock stands to benefit.
Rising bond yields are a “a once in a generation opportunity" for BlackRock’s $3.3 trillion fixed-income and cash platform, BlackRock President Rob Kapito said on a call with analysts Friday.
BlackRock is helping clients take advantage of opportunities “during this period of transition," BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said, noting the firm’s net inflows in the quarter. The “crisis of confidence in the regional banking sector," he said, “will further accelerate capital markets growth, and BlackRock will be a central player."
Mr. Fink also highlighted the firm’s financial markets advisory unit—a team that counsels governments, central banks and financial institutions in times of stress—as another beneficiary to the crisis. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. recently hired the team to help sell securities portfolios following the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.
BlackRock’s Aladdin platform, its proprietary technology software that helps investors manage portfolios and assess risk, brought in $340 million in revenue, roughly flat from a year ago.
Clients relied on Aladdin more during the banking turmoil, particularly to model out how Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities might be valued in different interest-rate scenarios, a BlackRock executive said.