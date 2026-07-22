Blinkit powers Eternal's Q1 growth as taxes, investments weigh on profit

Eternal Ltd's June-quarter (Q1FY27) results underscored how rapidly Blinkit is reshaping the company. Revenue surged five-fold as the quick commerce business scaled aggressively, but higher taxes and continued spending on newer businesses kept profit growth subdued.

The Gurugram-based company reported consolidated revenue of ₹20,211 crore for Q1, up 182% from a year earlier and ahead of the ₹19,947 crore average estimate of 24 analysts polled by Bloomberg. Net profit rose 5% to ₹92 crore but missed the ₹300 crore consensus estimate based on 21 analyst forecasts, as a higher tax outgo and investments in newer businesses offset stronger operating profits from food delivery, quick commerce and Hyperpure.

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Blinkit remained the company's largest business by revenue, contributing about 77.5% of consolidated revenue, up from 76.5% in the March quarter. Food delivery accounted for 15.3%, down from 15.8%, while Hyperpure contributed 5.1%, compared with 5.7% in the preceding quarter.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Blinkit contribute to Eternal's Q1 growth in FY27? ⌵ Blinkit significantly boosted Eternal's Q1 growth by generating a revenue surge of over six-fold year-on-year, contributing about 77.5% of the company's consolidated revenue. 2 Why did Eternal's net profit for Q1FY27 miss analyst expectations? ⌵ Eternal's net profit for Q1FY27 rose 5% to ₹92 crore, which fell short of the ₹300 crore consensus estimate due to higher tax expenses and continued investments in newer businesses. 3 What strategies is Eternal undertaking for long-term growth in the quick commerce sector? ⌵ Eternal is focusing on assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification to drive long-term growth in its quick commerce business. 4 How has competition affected Blinkit's performance in the quick commerce market? ⌵ Intense competition from players like Swiggy and Zepto has increased pressure on Blinkit, but it has maintained customer retention and continues to grow by investing in infrastructure rather than solely competing on pricing. 5 Should investors consider buying Eternal stock based on its Q1 results? ⌵ Investors are advised to be cautious; while Eternal shows strong growth potential, current valuations suggest that execution must remain ahead of expectations to justify buying at this time.

Eternal's shares closed 1.15% lower at ₹283.40 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Also Read | Blinkit bets on ‘Gourmet’ to woo premium shoppers

Quick commerce drives growth Blinkit's revenue jumped more than six-fold year-on-year to ₹15,664 crore, aided by Eternal's transition to the inventory-led (1P) model. Net order value (NOV)—the value of orders after cancellations, refunds and discounts—rose 86% to ₹17,132 crore.

Adjusted Ebitda improved for the fifth consecutive quarter to 0.6% of NOV, translating into a profit of ₹102 crore versus a loss of ₹162 crore a year earlier.

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“We continue to focus our efforts on our three pillars of long-term growth—assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification. This quarter, we continued to make progress on assortment expansion in the top eight cities and geographic expansion in the next 30,” said Albinder Dhindsa, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal, in the shareholder letter.

The company said it will roll out “gourmet” stores across select locations in the top eight cities to drive premiumization through curated premium brands. Mint was the first to report on the plans.

Blinkit fulfilled 156 million orders during the quarter and added 200 net new dark stores, taking its network to 2,443. Average NOV per store rose to about ₹11 lakh a day, well above the company's earlier long-term estimate of ₹7 lakh.

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Management reiterated plans to keep investing aggressively in Blinkit, saying the business can generate a pre-tax ROCE of around 42% at steady state. Eternal has invested about ₹3,000 crore over the past four years to build nearly 19 million sq. ft of quick commerce infrastructure across more than 300 cities.

Food delivery regains momentum Revenue from Zomato's food delivery business rose 37% to ₹3,100 crore. NOV increased 20% to ₹10,769 crore, the fifth straight quarter of improving growth, while adjusted Ebitda margin expanded to 5.6% of NOV, lifting adjusted Ebitda 34% to ₹606 crore.

“We don't think about it as a trade-off. If we're doing our job well, growth and margins should compound together because growth in this business comes from making the platform more useful to more people, which drives frequency, density and efficiency,” vice-chairman Deepinder Goyal said.

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“If there comes a point where we have to spend margin to grow, we will—without hesitation. But right now, the business is growing because it's getting better, not because we're buying growth,” he added.

Competition intensifies Competition in quick commerce remains intense as Swiggy Instamart expands its dark store network, while Amazon Nowand Flipkart Minutes invest in fulfilment centres, expansion and assortment. Zepto's proposed initial public offering has also sharpened investor scrutiny of the sector's ability to balance growth with profitability.

Dhindsa said Blinkit's edge comes from infrastructure rather than pricing.

“Competitive intensity remains high but has become more predictable. We're the only player simultaneously investing in assortment depth, geographic expansion and supply chain infrastructure, while competitors generally remain focused primarily on pricing,” he said. “Infrastructure-led growth builds operating leverage—each new store, each new category and each new city adds capacity that serves more customers at lower marginal cost. That's why we can grow rapidly and improve profitability at the same time.”

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The company said customer retention remained resilient despite aggressive pricing by competitors. The latest customer cohorts are seeing around 50% retention after four quarters, broadly in line with the March quarter, while spending by retained users continues to increase over time.

Also Read | Blinkit, Instamart may be entering normalization phase as growth moderates

New businesses gather pace District, Eternal's going-out platform, reported NOV of ₹3,218 crore, up 60% year-on-year. The platform now connects users to more than 45,000 restaurants, 5,000 movie screens, 6,000 retail stores, 7,500 events and 2,000 activity outlets across India.

Hyperpure reported revenue of ₹1,034 crore. On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 27% year-on-year, while adjusted Ebitda turned positive at ₹6 crore versus a loss of ₹18 crore a year earlier.

Eternal also said Bistro, its 10-minute food delivery service, has crossed 100,000 daily orders.

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Nugget, its AI-powered customer support platform, has begun serving external enterprise customers after initially being deployed internally. Management said the product remains at an early stage but could become another long-term growth business.

About the Author Vaeshnavi Kasthuril Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer e...Read More ✕ Vaeshnavi Kasthuril Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.