BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2100% YOY

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 2100% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live
BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : BLS Infotech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company remained stable with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged significantly by 2100% YoY. This remarkable growth in profit underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BLS Infotech faced a revenue decline of 100%, but the profit still exhibited a robust increase of 269.23%. This highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite a challenging revenue environment.

Operating income for Q1 saw a substantial rise, up by 84.38% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable increase of 89.19% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This demonstrates the company's strong operational performance and ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0, marking a significant increase of 2400% YoY. This reflects the company's improved profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Despite the impressive financial performance, BLS Infotech's stock has delivered a -0.68% return in the last week, -23.7% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate mixed market sentiment and potential volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, BLS Infotech has a market capitalization of 128.24 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 6.19 and a 52-week low of 1.66, reflecting the range of its market performance over the past year.

BLS Infotech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.09-100%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense00.11-96.47%0.04-89.19%
Operating Income-0-0.03+84.38%-0.04+89.19%
Net Income Before Taxes0.01-0.01+315.69%0+2100%
Net Income0.01-0.01+269.23%0+2100%
Diluted Normalized EPS0-0+266.67%0+2400%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.01Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsBLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2100% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue