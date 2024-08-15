BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2100% YOY

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : BLS Infotech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company remained stable with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged significantly by 2100% YoY. This remarkable growth in profit underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BLS Infotech faced a revenue decline of 100%, but the profit still exhibited a robust increase of 269.23%. This highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite a challenging revenue environment.

Operating income for Q1 saw a substantial rise, up by 84.38% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable increase of 89.19% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This demonstrates the company's strong operational performance and ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0, marking a significant increase of 2400% YoY. This reflects the company's improved profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Despite the impressive financial performance, BLS Infotech's stock has delivered a -0.68% return in the last week, -23.7% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate mixed market sentiment and potential volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, BLS Infotech has a market capitalization of ₹128.24 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹6.19 and a 52-week low of ₹1.66, reflecting the range of its market performance over the past year.

BLS Infotech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.09 -100% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0 0.11 -96.47% 0.04 -89.19% Operating Income -0 -0.03 +84.38% -0.04 +89.19% Net Income Before Taxes 0.01 -0.01 +315.69% 0 +2100% Net Income 0.01 -0.01 +269.23% 0 +2100% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 -0 +266.67% 0 +2400%