BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2100% YOY

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : BLS Infotech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company remained stable with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged significantly by 2100% YoY. This remarkable growth in profit underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BLS Infotech faced a revenue decline of 100%, but the profit still exhibited a robust increase of 269.23%. This highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite a challenging revenue environment.
Operating income for Q1 saw a substantial rise, up by 84.38% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable increase of 89.19% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This demonstrates the company's strong operational performance and ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0, marking a significant increase of 2400% YoY. This reflects the company's improved profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.
Despite the impressive financial performance, BLS Infotech's stock has delivered a -0.68% return in the last week, -23.7% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate mixed market sentiment and potential volatility in the company's stock price.
Currently, BLS Infotech has a market capitalization of ₹128.24 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹6.19 and a 52-week low of ₹1.66, reflecting the range of its market performance over the past year.
BLS Infotech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0.09
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0
|0.11
|-96.47%
|0.04
|-89.19%
|Operating Income
|-0
|-0.03
|+84.38%
|-0.04
|+89.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.01
|-0.01
|+315.69%
|0
|+2100%
|Net Income
|0.01
|-0.01
|+269.23%
|0
|+2100%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|-0
|+266.67%
|0
|+2400%
