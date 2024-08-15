Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2100% YOY

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2100% YOY

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 2100% YoY

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live

BLS Infotech Q1 Results Live : BLS Infotech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline of the company remained stable with a 0% change year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged significantly by 2100% YoY. This remarkable growth in profit underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BLS Infotech faced a revenue decline of 100%, but the profit still exhibited a robust increase of 269.23%. This highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability despite a challenging revenue environment.

Operating income for Q1 saw a substantial rise, up by 84.38% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a notable increase of 89.19% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This demonstrates the company's strong operational performance and ability to generate higher earnings from its core business activities.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0, marking a significant increase of 2400% YoY. This reflects the company's improved profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Despite the impressive financial performance, BLS Infotech's stock has delivered a -0.68% return in the last week, -23.7% return over the last 6 months, and an 11.41% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate mixed market sentiment and potential volatility in the company's stock price.

Currently, BLS Infotech has a market capitalization of 128.24 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 6.19 and a 52-week low of 1.66, reflecting the range of its market performance over the past year.

BLS Infotech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.09-100%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense00.11-96.47%0.04-89.19%
Operating Income-0-0.03+84.38%-0.04+89.19%
Net Income Before Taxes0.01-0.01+315.69%0+2100%
Net Income0.01-0.01+269.23%0+2100%
Diluted Normalized EPS0-0+266.67%0+2400%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.01Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

