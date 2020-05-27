Blue Dart Express swings to red in Q4; net loss at 30.57 cr

New Delhi: Logistics player Blue Dart Express on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹30.57 crore in the March quarter, hit by the nationwide lockdown induced by COVID-19.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹12.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹12.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was at ₹726.30 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹781.55 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the results, Blue Dart Express Managing Director Balfour Manuel said: "While we had started reaping benefit of cost efficiency measures and restructuring exercise in the quarter under consideration, lockdown due to COVID-19 in second fortnight of March impacted our revenues and bottom-line."

He further said, "We expect to see our operations coming to near normal soon after the lockdown is lifted, thanks to passionate Blue Darters who are ever willing to meet and exceed customers' expectations."

Blue dart Express total expenses stood at ₹758.87 crore in Q4 of FY 2019-20.

Shares of Blue Dart Express on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,028.55 apiece on the BSE, up 1.09 per cent from their previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.