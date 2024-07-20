Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.83% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.5% YoY & profit decreased by 12.83% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live
Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.5% & the profit decreased by 12.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.5% and the profit decreased by 31.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 10.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.51 for Q1 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.

Currently the Blue Dart Express has a market cap of 20018.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8980 & 5486.6 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1342.711322.87+1.5%1237.55+8.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total239.96226.37+6%217.09+10.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization118.27112.71+4.93%99+19.46%
Total Operating Expense1258.811209.63+4.07%1145.88+9.86%
Operating Income83.9113.24-25.91%91.67-8.48%
Net Income Before Taxes72.03104.94-31.36%82.38-12.56%
Net Income53.4277.78-31.32%61.28-12.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.5132.78-31.33%25.83-12.85%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53.42Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1342.71Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsBlue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.83% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue