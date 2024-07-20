Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.83% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.5% & the profit decreased by 12.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.5% and the profit decreased by 31.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 10.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.51 for Q1 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.
Blue Dart Express has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.
Currently the Blue Dart Express has a market cap of ₹20018.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8980 & ₹5486.6 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Blue Dart Express Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1342.71
|1322.87
|+1.5%
|1237.55
|+8.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|239.96
|226.37
|+6%
|217.09
|+10.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|118.27
|112.71
|+4.93%
|99
|+19.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|1258.81
|1209.63
|+4.07%
|1145.88
|+9.86%
|Operating Income
|83.9
|113.24
|-25.91%
|91.67
|-8.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|72.03
|104.94
|-31.36%
|82.38
|-12.56%
|Net Income
|53.42
|77.78
|-31.32%
|61.28
|-12.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.51
|32.78
|-31.33%
|25.83
|-12.85%