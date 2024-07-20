Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.83% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.5% & the profit decreased by 12.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.5% and the profit decreased by 31.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 10.53% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 25.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹22.51 for Q1 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.

Currently the Blue Dart Express has a market cap of ₹20018.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8980 & ₹5486.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Blue Dart Express Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1342.71 1322.87 +1.5% 1237.55 +8.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 239.96 226.37 +6% 217.09 +10.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 118.27 112.71 +4.93% 99 +19.46% Total Operating Expense 1258.81 1209.63 +4.07% 1145.88 +9.86% Operating Income 83.9 113.24 -25.91% 91.67 -8.48% Net Income Before Taxes 72.03 104.94 -31.36% 82.38 -12.56% Net Income 53.42 77.78 -31.32% 61.28 -12.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.51 32.78 -31.33% 25.83 -12.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.42Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1342.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}