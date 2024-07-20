Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.83% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.83% YOY

Livemint

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.5% YoY & profit decreased by 12.83% YoY

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live

Blue Dart Express Q1 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.5% & the profit decreased by 12.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.5% and the profit decreased by 31.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 10.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.91% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.51 for Q1 which decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered 0.53% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in last 6 months and 14.59% YTD return.

Currently the Blue Dart Express has a market cap of 20018.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8980 & 5486.6 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1342.711322.87+1.5%1237.55+8.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total239.96226.37+6%217.09+10.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization118.27112.71+4.93%99+19.46%
Total Operating Expense1258.811209.63+4.07%1145.88+9.86%
Operating Income83.9113.24-25.91%91.67-8.48%
Net Income Before Taxes72.03104.94-31.36%82.38-12.56%
Net Income53.4277.78-31.32%61.28-12.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.5132.78-31.33%25.83-12.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.42Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1342.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

