Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.99% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.36% YoY & profit decreased by 13.99% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live
Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live : Blue Dart Express announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue grew by 9.36% year-over-year (YoY), signaling a positive trend in sales. However, net profit experienced a significant decline of 13.99% YoY, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Blue Dart Express reported a revenue growth of 7.88%, while profit saw a notable increase of 17.63%. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its financial performance sequentially, despite the year-over-year decline in profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 7.66% YoY, contributing to the pressure on profit margins. Additionally, operating income saw a QoQ increase of 15.66%, but this was overshadowed by a 13.49% decrease when compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 26.49, which marks a decrease of 13.97% YoY, further reflecting the challenges faced by Blue Dart Express in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

In terms of market performance, Blue Dart Express has delivered a -2.78% return in the last week, although it has achieved an 8.07% return over the past six months and a 4.3% return year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 18,221.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 9,488.7 and a low of 5,486.6.

Analyst sentiment surrounding the company's performance is varied. As of November 13, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Blue Dart Express, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, four a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's future prospects.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1448.461342.71+7.88%1324.48+9.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total247.35239.96+3.08%229.75+7.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization121.01118.27+2.32%110.56+9.45%
Total Operating Expense1351.421258.81+7.36%1212.31+11.47%
Operating Income97.0483.9+15.66%112.17-13.49%
Net Income Before Taxes84.9172.03+17.88%97.86-13.23%
Net Income62.8453.42+17.63%73.06-13.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.4922.51+17.68%30.79-13.97%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹62.84Cr
₹1448.46Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBlue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.99% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.65
    12:41 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.5 (-3.12%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.70
    12:41 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.55 (-2.26%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.00
    12:41 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    3.05 (0.39%)

    Tata Power share price

    405.10
    12:41 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -9.15 (-2.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.91
    12:35 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.04 (-7.42%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,035.70
    12:35 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -919.45 (-7.1%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    55.38
    12:36 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.01 (-6.75%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    930.00
    12:35 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -57.4 (-5.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    305.80
    12:35 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    21.65 (7.62%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.35
    12:35 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    14.8 (5.91%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,242.55
    12:33 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    38.8 (3.22%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    696.45
    12:35 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    20.8 (3.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.