Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.99% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live : Blue Dart Express announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue grew by 9.36% year-over-year (YoY), signaling a positive trend in sales. However, net profit experienced a significant decline of 13.99% YoY, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Blue Dart Express reported a revenue growth of 7.88%, while profit saw a notable increase of 17.63%. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its financial performance sequentially, despite the year-over-year decline in profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 7.66% YoY, contributing to the pressure on profit margins. Additionally, operating income saw a QoQ increase of 15.66%, but this was overshadowed by a 13.49% decrease when compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹26.49, which marks a decrease of 13.97% YoY, further reflecting the challenges faced by Blue Dart Express in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

In terms of market performance, Blue Dart Express has delivered a -2.78% return in the last week, although it has achieved an 8.07% return over the past six months and a 4.3% return year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹18,221.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9,488.7 and a low of ₹5,486.6.

Analyst sentiment surrounding the company's performance is varied. As of November 13, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Blue Dart Express, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, four a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Dart Express Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1448.46 1342.71 +7.88% 1324.48 +9.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 247.35 239.96 +3.08% 229.75 +7.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 121.01 118.27 +2.32% 110.56 +9.45% Total Operating Expense 1351.42 1258.81 +7.36% 1212.31 +11.47% Operating Income 97.04 83.9 +15.66% 112.17 -13.49% Net Income Before Taxes 84.91 72.03 +17.88% 97.86 -13.23% Net Income 62.84 53.42 +17.63% 73.06 -13.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.49 22.51 +17.68% 30.79 -13.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.84Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1448.46Cr

