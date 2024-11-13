Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.99% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live : Blue Dart Express announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue grew by 9.36% year-over-year (YoY), signaling a positive trend in sales. However, net profit experienced a significant decline of 13.99% YoY, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Blue Dart Express reported a revenue growth of 7.88%, while profit saw a notable increase of 17.63%. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its financial performance sequentially, despite the year-over-year decline in profitability.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 7.66% YoY, contributing to the pressure on profit margins. Additionally, operating income saw a QoQ increase of 15.66%, but this was overshadowed by a 13.49% decrease when compared to the same quarter last year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹26.49, which marks a decrease of 13.97% YoY, further reflecting the challenges faced by Blue Dart Express in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.
In terms of market performance, Blue Dart Express has delivered a -2.78% return in the last week, although it has achieved an 8.07% return over the past six months and a 4.3% return year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹18,221.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9,488.7 and a low of ₹5,486.6.
Analyst sentiment surrounding the company's performance is varied. As of November 13, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Blue Dart Express, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, four a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's future prospects.
Blue Dart Express Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1448.46
|1342.71
|+7.88%
|1324.48
|+9.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|247.35
|239.96
|+3.08%
|229.75
|+7.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|121.01
|118.27
|+2.32%
|110.56
|+9.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|1351.42
|1258.81
|+7.36%
|1212.31
|+11.47%
|Operating Income
|97.04
|83.9
|+15.66%
|112.17
|-13.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.91
|72.03
|+17.88%
|97.86
|-13.23%
|Net Income
|62.84
|53.42
|+17.63%
|73.06
|-13.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.49
|22.51
|+17.68%
|30.79
|-13.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.84Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1448.46Cr
