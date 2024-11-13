Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.99% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 13.99% YOY

Livemint

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.36% YoY & profit decreased by 13.99% YoY

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live

Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Live : Blue Dart Express announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue grew by 9.36% year-over-year (YoY), signaling a positive trend in sales. However, net profit experienced a significant decline of 13.99% YoY, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Blue Dart Express reported a revenue growth of 7.88%, while profit saw a notable increase of 17.63%. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its financial performance sequentially, despite the year-over-year decline in profitability.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 7.66% YoY, contributing to the pressure on profit margins. Additionally, operating income saw a QoQ increase of 15.66%, but this was overshadowed by a 13.49% decrease when compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 26.49, which marks a decrease of 13.97% YoY, further reflecting the challenges faced by Blue Dart Express in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

In terms of market performance, Blue Dart Express has delivered a -2.78% return in the last week, although it has achieved an 8.07% return over the past six months and a 4.3% return year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 18,221.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 9,488.7 and a low of 5,486.6.

Analyst sentiment surrounding the company's performance is varied. As of November 13, 2024, out of eight analysts covering Blue Dart Express, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one a Sell rating, one a Hold rating, four a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach from analysts as they assess the company's future prospects.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1448.461342.71+7.88%1324.48+9.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total247.35239.96+3.08%229.75+7.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization121.01118.27+2.32%110.56+9.45%
Total Operating Expense1351.421258.81+7.36%1212.31+11.47%
Operating Income97.0483.9+15.66%112.17-13.49%
Net Income Before Taxes84.9172.03+17.88%97.86-13.23%
Net Income62.8453.42+17.63%73.06-13.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.4922.51+17.68%30.79-13.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.84Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1448.46Cr

