Blue Dart Express Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.26% YoY

Blue Dart Express declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.43% & the profit increased by 0.26% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.41% and the profit increased by 21.67%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q and increased by 15.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.32% q-o-q and decreased by 19.94% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹37.46 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 0.27% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered -4.56% return in the last 1 week, -8.45% return in the last 6 months, and -10.11% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Dart Express has a market cap of ₹15704.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7644.55 & ₹5631.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Blue Dart Express Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1382.93 1324.48 +4.41% 1337.08 +3.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 233.89 229.75 +1.8% 203.32 +15.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 110.59 110.56 +0.03% 99.6 +11.03% Total Operating Expense 1280.09 1212.31 +5.59% 1208.63 +5.91% Operating Income 102.84 112.17 -8.32% 128.45 -19.94% Net Income Before Taxes 107.52 97.86 +9.87% 121.48 -11.49% Net Income 88.89 73.06 +21.67% 88.66 +0.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.46 30.79 +21.66% 37.36 +0.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹88.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1382.93Cr

