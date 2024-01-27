Blue Dart Express Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.26% YoY

Blue Dart Express declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.43% & the profit increased by 0.26% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.41% and the profit increased by 21.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q and increased by 15.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.32% q-o-q and decreased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹37.46 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 0.27% Y-o-Y.
Blue Dart Express has delivered -4.56% return in the last 1 week, -8.45% return in the last 6 months, and -10.11% YTD return.
Currently, Blue Dart Express has a market cap of ₹15704.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7644.55 & ₹5631.75 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Blue Dart Express Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1382.93
|1324.48
|+4.41%
|1337.08
|+3.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|233.89
|229.75
|+1.8%
|203.32
|+15.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|110.59
|110.56
|+0.03%
|99.6
|+11.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|1280.09
|1212.31
|+5.59%
|1208.63
|+5.91%
|Operating Income
|102.84
|112.17
|-8.32%
|128.45
|-19.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.52
|97.86
|+9.87%
|121.48
|-11.49%
|Net Income
|88.89
|73.06
|+21.67%
|88.66
|+0.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.46
|30.79
|+21.66%
|37.36
|+0.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹88.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1382.93Cr
