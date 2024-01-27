Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Blue Dart Express Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.26% YoY

Blue Dart Express Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.26% YoY

Blue Dart Express Q3 FY24 Results Live

Blue Dart Express declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.43% & the profit increased by 0.26% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.41% and the profit increased by 21.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.8% q-o-q and increased by 15.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.32% q-o-q and decreased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 37.46 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 0.27% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered -4.56% return in the last 1 week, -8.45% return in the last 6 months, and -10.11% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Dart Express has a market cap of 15704.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 7644.55 & 5631.75 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 8 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1382.931324.48+4.41%1337.08+3.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total233.89229.75+1.8%203.32+15.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization110.59110.56+0.03%99.6+11.03%
Total Operating Expense1280.091212.31+5.59%1208.63+5.91%
Operating Income102.84112.17-8.32%128.45-19.94%
Net Income Before Taxes107.5297.86+9.87%121.48-11.49%
Net Income88.8973.06+21.67%88.66+0.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.4630.79+21.66%37.36+0.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹88.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1382.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

