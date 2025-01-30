Blue Dart Express Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.86% YOY, profit at ₹81.01 crore and revenue at ₹1511.69 crore

Blue Dart Express Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 9.31% YoY & profit decreased by 8.86% YoY, profit at 81.01 crore and revenue at 1511.69 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Blue Dart Express Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Blue Dart Express Q3 Results 2025:Blue Dart Express declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline grew by 9.31% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 1511.69 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 8.86% year-over-year, amounting to 81.01 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Blue Dart's revenue experienced a modest growth of 4.37%, while profit showed a remarkable increase of 28.91%. This highlights a positive trend in the company's operational performance despite the year-over-year profit decrease.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.53% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 3.08% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company is managing its costs effectively in the short term, it faces challenges in controlling expenses in the longer term.

The operating income for the quarter surged by 21.51% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.65% year-over-year, reflecting solid operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 34.14 for Q3, reflecting the year-over-year profit decline.

In terms of stock performance, Blue Dart Express has delivered a return of -2.98% in the last week, -21.57% over the past six months, and -7.97% year-to-date.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Blue Dart Express boasts a market capitalization of 15215.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 9488.7 and a low of 5486.6. The stock's performance has raised eyebrows among analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts covering the company, recommendations vary significantly. 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have a Buy rating, and 1 has rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Hold.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1511.691448.46+4.37%1382.93+9.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total241.09247.35-2.53%233.89+3.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization121.32121.01+0.26%110.59+9.7%
Total Operating Expense1393.781351.42+3.13%1280.09+8.88%
Operating Income117.9197.04+21.51%102.84+14.65%
Net Income Before Taxes109.2684.91+28.68%107.52+1.62%
Net Income81.0162.84+28.91%88.89-8.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.1426.49+28.88%37.46-8.86%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹81.01Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1511.69Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
