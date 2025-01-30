Blue Dart Express Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.86% YOY, profit at ₹81.01 crore and revenue at ₹1511.69 crore

Blue Dart Express Q3 Results 2025:Blue Dart Express declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a mixed performance. The company's topline grew by 9.31% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹1511.69 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 8.86% year-over-year, amounting to ₹81.01 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Blue Dart's revenue experienced a modest growth of 4.37%, while profit showed a remarkable increase of 28.91%. This highlights a positive trend in the company's operational performance despite the year-over-year profit decrease.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 2.53% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 3.08% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company is managing its costs effectively in the short term, it faces challenges in controlling expenses in the longer term.

The operating income for the quarter surged by 21.51% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.65% year-over-year, reflecting solid operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹34.14 for Q3, reflecting the year-over-year profit decline.

In terms of stock performance, Blue Dart Express has delivered a return of -2.98% in the last week, -21.57% over the past six months, and -7.97% year-to-date.

Advertisement

As of 30 Jan, 2025, Blue Dart Express boasts a market capitalization of ₹15215.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9488.7 and a low of ₹5486.6. The stock's performance has raised eyebrows among analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts covering the company, recommendations vary significantly. 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have a Buy rating, and 1 has rated it as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, is to Hold.

Advertisement

Blue Dart Express Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1511.69 1448.46 +4.37% 1382.93 +9.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 241.09 247.35 -2.53% 233.89 +3.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 121.32 121.01 +0.26% 110.59 +9.7% Total Operating Expense 1393.78 1351.42 +3.13% 1280.09 +8.88% Operating Income 117.91 97.04 +21.51% 102.84 +14.65% Net Income Before Taxes 109.26 84.91 +28.68% 107.52 +1.62% Net Income 81.01 62.84 +28.91% 88.89 -8.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.14 26.49 +28.88% 37.46 -8.86%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.