Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.01% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.74% & the profit increased by 12.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.34% and the profit decreased by 12.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.22% q-o-q & increased by 8.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.11% q-o-q & increased by 10.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.78 for Q4 which increased by 12% Y-o-Y.
Blue Dart Express has delivered -0.32% return in the last 1 week, -3.02% return in last 6 months and -15.23% YTD return.
Currently, Blue Dart Express has a market cap of ₹14808.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7644.55 & ₹5486.6 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Blue Dart Express Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1322.87
|1382.93
|-4.34%
|1216.55
|+8.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|226.37
|233.89
|-3.22%
|208.91
|+8.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|112.71
|110.59
|+1.92%
|96.35
|+16.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|1209.63
|1280.09
|-5.5%
|1113.67
|+8.62%
|Operating Income
|113.24
|102.84
|+10.11%
|102.88
|+10.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|104.94
|107.52
|-2.4%
|96.63
|+8.6%
|Net Income
|77.78
|88.89
|-12.5%
|69.44
|+12.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.78
|37.46
|-12.49%
|29.27
|+12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.78Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1322.87Cr
