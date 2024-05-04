Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.01% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.74% & the profit increased by 12.01% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.34% and the profit decreased by 12.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.22% q-o-q & increased by 8.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.11% q-o-q & increased by 10.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.78 for Q4 which increased by 12% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered -0.32% return in the last 1 week, -3.02% return in last 6 months and -15.23% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Dart Express has a market cap of ₹14808.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹7644.55 & ₹5486.6 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Blue Dart Express Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1322.87 1382.93 -4.34% 1216.55 +8.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 226.37 233.89 -3.22% 208.91 +8.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 112.71 110.59 +1.92% 96.35 +16.98% Total Operating Expense 1209.63 1280.09 -5.5% 1113.67 +8.62% Operating Income 113.24 102.84 +10.11% 102.88 +10.07% Net Income Before Taxes 104.94 107.52 -2.4% 96.63 +8.6% Net Income 77.78 88.89 -12.5% 69.44 +12.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.78 37.46 -12.49% 29.27 +12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹77.78Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1322.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

