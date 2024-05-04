Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.01% YOY

Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 12.01% YOY

Livemint

Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.74% YoY & profit increased by 12.01% YoY

Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live

Blue Dart Express Q4 Results Live : Blue Dart Express declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.74% & the profit increased by 12.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.34% and the profit decreased by 12.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.22% q-o-q & increased by 8.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.11% q-o-q & increased by 10.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.78 for Q4 which increased by 12% Y-o-Y.

Blue Dart Express has delivered -0.32% return in the last 1 week, -3.02% return in last 6 months and -15.23% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Dart Express has a market cap of 14808.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 7644.55 & 5486.6 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 04 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Blue Dart Express Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1322.871382.93-4.34%1216.55+8.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total226.37233.89-3.22%208.91+8.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization112.71110.59+1.92%96.35+16.98%
Total Operating Expense1209.631280.09-5.5%1113.67+8.62%
Operating Income113.24102.84+10.11%102.88+10.07%
Net Income Before Taxes104.94107.52-2.4%96.63+8.6%
Net Income77.7888.89-12.5%69.44+12.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.7837.46-12.49%29.27+12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.78Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1322.87Cr

