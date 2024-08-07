Blue Star Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.57% YOY

Blue Star Q1 Results Live : Blue Star announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 28.72% year-over-year, while profit saw a substantial increase of 102.57% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the strong yearly performance, Blue Star experienced a decline in revenue by 13.9% from the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 5.17% sequentially.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed contrasting trends, declining by 13.89% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 22.75% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a slight dip of 2.68% compared to the previous quarter, yet it marked a significant growth of 71.68% from the same quarter last year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹8.21 for Q1, reflecting a notable increase of 89.61% year-over-year.

On the stock performance front, Blue Star delivered a -7.79% return in the last week, while showcasing strong performance over longer periods with a 36.96% return in the last 6 months and a 67.83% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Aug, 2024, Blue Star holds a market capitalization of ₹32679.39 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1897.8 & ₹701.7 respectively.

Analyst coverage on Blue Star as of 07 Aug, 2024, shows that out of 20 analysts, 1 analyst recommended a Strong Sell, 7 analysts suggested a Hold, 9 analysts advised a Buy, and 3 analysts favored a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stood at Buy.

Overall, Blue Star's Q1 results demonstrate a robust financial performance with notable growth in both revenue and profit, despite facing some sequential challenges. The market sentiment and analyst recommendations indicate a positive outlook for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Star Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2865.37 3327.77 -13.9% 2226 +28.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 197.83 229.73 -13.89% 161.17 +22.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.02 26.32 +6.46% 22.79 +22.95% Total Operating Expense 2655.56 3112.19 -14.67% 2103.79 +26.23% Operating Income 209.81 215.58 -2.68% 122.21 +71.68% Net Income Before Taxes 226.02 214.13 +5.55% 113.61 +98.94% Net Income 168.84 160.54 +5.17% 83.35 +102.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.21 7.77 +5.66% 4.33 +89.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹168.84Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2865.37Cr

