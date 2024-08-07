Hello User
Blue Star Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.57% YOY

Blue Star Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.57% YOY

Livemint

Blue Star Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.72% YoY & profit increased by 102.57% YoY

Blue Star Q1 Results Live

Blue Star Q1 Results Live : Blue Star announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 28.72% year-over-year, while profit saw a substantial increase of 102.57% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the strong yearly performance, Blue Star experienced a decline in revenue by 13.9% from the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 5.17% sequentially.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed contrasting trends, declining by 13.89% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 22.75% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income witnessed a slight dip of 2.68% compared to the previous quarter, yet it marked a significant growth of 71.68% from the same quarter last year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.21 for Q1, reflecting a notable increase of 89.61% year-over-year.

On the stock performance front, Blue Star delivered a -7.79% return in the last week, while showcasing strong performance over longer periods with a 36.96% return in the last 6 months and a 67.83% year-to-date return.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, Blue Star holds a market capitalization of 32679.39 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 1897.8 & 701.7 respectively.

Analyst coverage on Blue Star as of 07 Aug, 2024, shows that out of 20 analysts, 1 analyst recommended a Strong Sell, 7 analysts suggested a Hold, 9 analysts advised a Buy, and 3 analysts favored a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stood at Buy.

Overall, Blue Star's Q1 results demonstrate a robust financial performance with notable growth in both revenue and profit, despite facing some sequential challenges. The market sentiment and analyst recommendations indicate a positive outlook for the company.

Blue Star Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2865.373327.77-13.9%2226+28.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total197.83229.73-13.89%161.17+22.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.0226.32+6.46%22.79+22.95%
Total Operating Expense2655.563112.19-14.67%2103.79+26.23%
Operating Income209.81215.58-2.68%122.21+71.68%
Net Income Before Taxes226.02214.13+5.55%113.61+98.94%
Net Income168.84160.54+5.17%83.35+102.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.217.77+5.66%4.33+89.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹168.84Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2865.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

