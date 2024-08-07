Blue Star Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 102.57% YOY

Blue Star Q1 Results Live : Blue Star announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 28.72% year-over-year, while profit saw a substantial increase of 102.57% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the strong yearly performance, Blue Star experienced a decline in revenue by 13.9% from the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 5.17% sequentially.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed contrasting trends, declining by 13.89% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 22.75% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income witnessed a slight dip of 2.68% compared to the previous quarter, yet it marked a significant growth of 71.68% from the same quarter last year.
The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹8.21 for Q1, reflecting a notable increase of 89.61% year-over-year.
On the stock performance front, Blue Star delivered a -7.79% return in the last week, while showcasing strong performance over longer periods with a 36.96% return in the last 6 months and a 67.83% year-to-date return.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, Blue Star holds a market capitalization of ₹32679.39 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1897.8 & ₹701.7 respectively.
Analyst coverage on Blue Star as of 07 Aug, 2024, shows that out of 20 analysts, 1 analyst recommended a Strong Sell, 7 analysts suggested a Hold, 9 analysts advised a Buy, and 3 analysts favored a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stood at Buy.
Overall, Blue Star's Q1 results demonstrate a robust financial performance with notable growth in both revenue and profit, despite facing some sequential challenges. The market sentiment and analyst recommendations indicate a positive outlook for the company.
Blue Star Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2865.37
|3327.77
|-13.9%
|2226
|+28.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|197.83
|229.73
|-13.89%
|161.17
|+22.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.02
|26.32
|+6.46%
|22.79
|+22.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|2655.56
|3112.19
|-14.67%
|2103.79
|+26.23%
|Operating Income
|209.81
|215.58
|-2.68%
|122.21
|+71.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|226.02
|214.13
|+5.55%
|113.61
|+98.94%
|Net Income
|168.84
|160.54
|+5.17%
|83.35
|+102.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.21
|7.77
|+5.66%
|4.33
|+89.61%
