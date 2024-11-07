Blue Star Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.11% YOY

Blue Star Q2 Results Live : Blue Star declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported a significant profit rise of 36.11% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency despite a challenging market environment.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Blue Star experienced a decline in revenue by 20.57% and a profit drop of 43.03%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance, despite its favorable yearly comparisons.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.2% quarter-over-quarter and increased significantly by 26.92% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses could be a critical factor influencing the company's profitability in the upcoming quarters.
The operating income saw a decline of 43.11% compared to the previous quarter but still managed to increase by 19.74% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the volatility in Blue Star's operations amid varying market conditions.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.67, marking a 27.95% increase year-over-year, which is a positive sign for investors looking for growth in earnings despite the fluctuations in revenue and profit.
Over the last week, Blue Star has delivered a return of 3.99%, with a remarkable 31.09% return over the past six months and an impressive 98.63% year-to-date return. This performance indicates strong investor confidence in the company's long-term growth potential.
Currently, Blue Star boasts a market capitalization of ₹38,677.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,199.55 and a low of ₹901.55, suggesting a volatile trading environment over the past year.
As of November 7, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed outlook with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 5 suggesting a Hold, 7 recommending Buy, and 4 giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism among analysts regarding Blue Star's future performance.
Blue Star Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2275.96
|2865.37
|-20.57%
|1890.4
|+20.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|219.98
|197.83
|+11.2%
|173.32
|+26.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.95
|28.02
|+6.89%
|23.01
|+30.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|2156.6
|2655.56
|-18.79%
|1790.72
|+20.43%
|Operating Income
|119.36
|209.81
|-43.11%
|99.68
|+19.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|131.1
|226.02
|-42%
|95.03
|+37.96%
|Net Income
|96.19
|168.84
|-43.03%
|70.67
|+36.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.67
|8.21
|-43.12%
|3.65
|+27.95%
