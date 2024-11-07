Blue Star Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.11% YOY

Blue Star Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.4% YoY & profit increased by 36.11% YoY.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Blue Star Q2 Results Live
Blue Star Q2 Results Live

Blue Star Q2 Results Live : Blue Star declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported a significant profit rise of 36.11% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency despite a challenging market environment.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Blue Star experienced a decline in revenue by 20.57% and a profit drop of 43.03%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance, despite its favorable yearly comparisons.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.2% quarter-over-quarter and increased significantly by 26.92% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses could be a critical factor influencing the company's profitability in the upcoming quarters.

The operating income saw a decline of 43.11% compared to the previous quarter but still managed to increase by 19.74% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the volatility in Blue Star's operations amid varying market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.67, marking a 27.95% increase year-over-year, which is a positive sign for investors looking for growth in earnings despite the fluctuations in revenue and profit.

Over the last week, Blue Star has delivered a return of 3.99%, with a remarkable 31.09% return over the past six months and an impressive 98.63% year-to-date return. This performance indicates strong investor confidence in the company's long-term growth potential.

Currently, Blue Star boasts a market capitalization of 38,677.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 2,199.55 and a low of 901.55, suggesting a volatile trading environment over the past year.

As of November 7, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed outlook with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 5 suggesting a Hold, 7 recommending Buy, and 4 giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism among analysts regarding Blue Star's future performance.

Blue Star Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2275.962865.37-20.57%1890.4+20.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total219.98197.83+11.2%173.32+26.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.9528.02+6.89%23.01+30.16%
Total Operating Expense2156.62655.56-18.79%1790.72+20.43%
Operating Income119.36209.81-43.11%99.68+19.74%
Net Income Before Taxes131.1226.02-42%95.03+37.96%
Net Income96.19168.84-43.03%70.67+36.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.678.21-43.12%3.65+27.95%
FAQs
₹96.19Cr
₹2275.96Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBlue Star Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.11% YOY

