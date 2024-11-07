Blue Star Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 36.11% YOY

Blue Star Q2 Results Live : Blue Star declared their Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported a significant profit rise of 36.11% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency despite a challenging market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Blue Star experienced a decline in revenue by 20.57% and a profit drop of 43.03%. This decline raises concerns about the company's short-term performance, despite its favorable yearly comparisons.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 11.2% quarter-over-quarter and increased significantly by 26.92% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses could be a critical factor influencing the company's profitability in the upcoming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income saw a decline of 43.11% compared to the previous quarter but still managed to increase by 19.74% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the volatility in Blue Star's operations amid varying market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.67, marking a 27.95% increase year-over-year, which is a positive sign for investors looking for growth in earnings despite the fluctuations in revenue and profit.

Over the last week, Blue Star has delivered a return of 3.99%, with a remarkable 31.09% return over the past six months and an impressive 98.63% year-to-date return. This performance indicates strong investor confidence in the company's long-term growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Blue Star boasts a market capitalization of ₹38,677.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2,199.55 and a low of ₹901.55, suggesting a volatile trading environment over the past year.

As of November 7, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed outlook with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 5 suggesting a Hold, 7 recommending Buy, and 4 giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Buy, indicating continued optimism among analysts regarding Blue Star's future performance.

Blue Star Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2275.96 2865.37 -20.57% 1890.4 +20.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 219.98 197.83 +11.2% 173.32 +26.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.95 28.02 +6.89% 23.01 +30.16% Total Operating Expense 2156.6 2655.56 -18.79% 1790.72 +20.43% Operating Income 119.36 209.81 -43.11% 99.68 +19.74% Net Income Before Taxes 131.1 226.02 -42% 95.03 +37.96% Net Income 96.19 168.84 -43.03% 70.67 +36.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.67 8.21 -43.12% 3.65 +27.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹96.19Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2275.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}