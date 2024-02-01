Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Blue Star Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.87% YoY

Livemint

Blue Star Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 25.33% YoY & profit increased by 71.87% YoY

Blue Star Q3 FY24 Results Live

Blue Star declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.33% & the profit increased by 71.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.56% and the profit increased by 42.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 28.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.28% q-o-q & increased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.89 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 61.39% Y-o-Y.

Blue Star has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 40.3% return in the last 6 months, and 16.18% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Star has a market cap of 22,621.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1,120.4 & 602.52 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Blue Star Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2241.191890.4+18.56%1788.2+25.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total185.26173.32+6.89%144.64+28.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.4923.01+2.09%15.55+51.06%
Total Operating Expense2109.331790.72+17.79%1699.04+24.15%
Operating Income131.8699.68+32.28%89.16+47.89%
Net Income Before Taxes134.3995.03+41.42%80.05+67.88%
Net Income100.3970.67+42.05%58.41+71.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.893.65+33.97%3.03+61.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.39Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2241.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.