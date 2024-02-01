Blue Star Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.87% YoY

Blue Star declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.33% & the profit increased by 71.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.56% and the profit increased by 42.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 28.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.28% q-o-q & increased by 47.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.89 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 61.39% Y-o-Y.

Blue Star has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 40.3% return in the last 6 months, and 16.18% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Star has a market cap of ₹22,621.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,120.4 & ₹602.52 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Blue Star Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2241.19 1890.4 +18.56% 1788.2 +25.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 185.26 173.32 +6.89% 144.64 +28.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.49 23.01 +2.09% 15.55 +51.06% Total Operating Expense 2109.33 1790.72 +17.79% 1699.04 +24.15% Operating Income 131.86 99.68 +32.28% 89.16 +47.89% Net Income Before Taxes 134.39 95.03 +41.42% 80.05 +67.88% Net Income 100.39 70.67 +42.05% 58.41 +71.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.89 3.65 +33.97% 3.03 +61.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹100.39Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2241.19Cr

