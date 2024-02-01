Blue Star Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.87% YoY

Blue Star declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 25.33% & the profit increased by 71.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.56% and the profit increased by 42.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.89% q-o-q & increased by 28.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 32.28% q-o-q & increased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.89 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 61.39% Y-o-Y.
Blue Star has delivered 0.94% return in the last 1 week, 40.3% return in the last 6 months, and 16.18% YTD return.
Currently, Blue Star has a market cap of ₹22,621.74 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,120.4 & ₹602.52 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Blue Star Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2241.19
|1890.4
|+18.56%
|1788.2
|+25.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|185.26
|173.32
|+6.89%
|144.64
|+28.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.49
|23.01
|+2.09%
|15.55
|+51.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|2109.33
|1790.72
|+17.79%
|1699.04
|+24.15%
|Operating Income
|131.86
|99.68
|+32.28%
|89.16
|+47.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|134.39
|95.03
|+41.42%
|80.05
|+67.88%
|Net Income
|100.39
|70.67
|+42.05%
|58.41
|+71.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.89
|3.65
|+33.97%
|3.03
|+61.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.39Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2241.19Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!