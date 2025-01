Blue Star Q3 profit rises 32 pc to ₹132.5 cr; revenue up 25 pc

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Air-condition and commercial refrigeration system maker Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 31.85 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹96.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹100.46 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Blue Star Ltd.

Its revenue from operations was up 25.26 per cent to ₹2,807.36 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹2,241.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

"The room AC business continued its strong upward trajectory during the quarter. Fuelled by a strong festive season demand, the room AC segment was an outlier amongst all consumer durables," said an earnings statement from Blue Star.

Other key businesses also showed robust growth, driven by demand from several sectors.

"The increase in revenue and profit can be attributed to the company's continued investments in expanding distribution channels, innovation, R&D, digital transformation, and strategic supply chain planning," it said.

Blue Star's total expenses increased 24.97 per cent to ₹2,648.89 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisement

Revenue from the electro-mechanical projects and commercial air-conditioning systems segment was at ₹1,562.41 crore in the reporting quarter, up 32 per cent year on year.

Its revenue from unitary products, under which its room AC business comes, registered a 21.9 per cent rise at ₹1,164.36 crore in the quarter under review.

However, its revenue from professional electronics and industrial systems business revenue was down 22.1 per cent to ₹80.6 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was at ₹2,816.09 crore, up 24.94 per cent year on year.

Advertisement