Blue Star Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 32.05% YOY, profit at ₹132.57 crore and revenue at ₹2807.36 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Blue Star Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Blue Star Q3 Results 2025:Blue Star declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 25.26% year-on-year, with profit rising by 32.05%, amounting to 132.57 crore and revenue at 2807.36 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.35%, while profit saw an impressive increase of 37.82%.

Despite the strong financial performance, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.46% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 26.41% year-on-year, which may raise some concerns among investors regarding cost management.

Blue Star Q3 Results

The operating income also showcased robust growth, up by 56.59% quarter-on-quarter and by 41.75% year-on-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 5.99 for Q3, reflecting a 22.49% increase year-on-year.

Blue Star has delivered a -2.76% return in the last week, a 6.02% return over the past six months, and a -14.57% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Blue Star holds a market capitalization of 37576.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 2417 and a low of 1092, showcasing significant price fluctuations.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have recommended a Buy, and 5 have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, suggests a Buy, reflecting optimism about Blue Star's future performance despite recent stock volatility.

Blue Star Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2807.362275.96+23.35%2241.19+25.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total234.18219.98+6.46%185.26+26.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.9829.95+16.79%23.49+48.91%
Total Operating Expense2620.452156.6+21.51%2109.33+24.23%
Operating Income186.91119.36+56.59%131.86+41.75%
Net Income Before Taxes178.99131.1+36.53%134.39+33.19%
Net Income132.5796.19+37.82%100.39+32.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.994.67+28.27%4.89+22.49%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹132.57Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2807.36Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
