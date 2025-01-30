Blue Star Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 32.05% YOY, profit at ₹132.57 crore and revenue at ₹2807.36 crore

Blue Star Q3 Results 2025:Blue Star declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 25.26% year-on-year, with profit rising by 32.05%, amounting to ₹132.57 crore and revenue at ₹2807.36 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.35%, while profit saw an impressive increase of 37.82%.
Despite the strong financial performance, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.46% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 26.41% year-on-year, which may raise some concerns among investors regarding cost management.
The operating income also showcased robust growth, up by 56.59% quarter-on-quarter and by 41.75% year-on-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹5.99 for Q3, reflecting a 22.49% increase year-on-year.
Blue Star has delivered a -2.76% return in the last week, a 6.02% return over the past six months, and a -14.57% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Blue Star holds a market capitalization of ₹37576.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2417 and a low of ₹1092, showcasing significant price fluctuations.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have recommended a Buy, and 5 have issued Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, suggests a Buy, reflecting optimism about Blue Star's future performance despite recent stock volatility.
Blue Star Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2807.36
|2275.96
|+23.35%
|2241.19
|+25.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|234.18
|219.98
|+6.46%
|185.26
|+26.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.98
|29.95
|+16.79%
|23.49
|+48.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|2620.45
|2156.6
|+21.51%
|2109.33
|+24.23%
|Operating Income
|186.91
|119.36
|+56.59%
|131.86
|+41.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|178.99
|131.1
|+36.53%
|134.39
|+33.19%
|Net Income
|132.57
|96.19
|+37.82%
|100.39
|+32.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.99
|4.67
|+28.27%
|4.89
|+22.49%
