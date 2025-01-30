Blue Star Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 32.05% YOY, profit at ₹132.57 crore and revenue at ₹2807.36 crore

Blue Star Q3 Results 2025:Blue Star declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 25.26% year-on-year, with profit rising by 32.05%, amounting to ₹132.57 crore and revenue at ₹2807.36 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.35%, while profit saw an impressive increase of 37.82%.

Despite the strong financial performance, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.46% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 26.41% year-on-year, which may raise some concerns among investors regarding cost management.

Advertisement

Blue Star Q3 Results

The operating income also showcased robust growth, up by 56.59% quarter-on-quarter and by 41.75% year-on-year, indicating strong operational efficiency. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹5.99 for Q3, reflecting a 22.49% increase year-on-year.

Blue Star has delivered a -2.76% return in the last week, a 6.02% return over the past six months, and a -14.57% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Blue Star holds a market capitalization of ₹37576.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2417 and a low of ₹1092, showcasing significant price fluctuations.

Advertisement

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have recommended a Buy, and 5 have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, suggests a Buy, reflecting optimism about Blue Star's future performance despite recent stock volatility.

Blue Star Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2807.36 2275.96 +23.35% 2241.19 +25.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 234.18 219.98 +6.46% 185.26 +26.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.98 29.95 +16.79% 23.49 +48.91% Total Operating Expense 2620.45 2156.6 +21.51% 2109.33 +24.23% Operating Income 186.91 119.36 +56.59% 131.86 +41.75% Net Income Before Taxes 178.99 131.1 +36.53% 134.39 +33.19% Net Income 132.57 96.19 +37.82% 100.39 +32.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.99 4.67 +28.27% 4.89 +22.49%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement