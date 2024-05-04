Blue Star Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.73% YOY

Blue Star Q4 Results Live : Blue Star declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.93% & the profit decreased by 28.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 48.48% and the profit increased by 59.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24% q-o-q and increased by 35.35% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 63.49% q-o-q and increased by 37.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.77 for Q4 which increased by 44.49% Y-o-Y. Blue Star has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 58.62% return in the last 6 months, and 55.29% YTD return.
Currently, Blue Star has a market cap of ₹30237.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1514 & ₹692.5 respectively. As of 04 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Blue Star Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3327.77
|2241.19
|+48.48%
|2642.56
|+25.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|229.73
|185.26
|+24%
|169.73
|+35.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.32
|23.49
|+12.05%
|22.72
|+15.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|3112.19
|2109.33
|+47.54%
|2486.11
|+25.18%
|Operating Income
|215.58
|131.86
|+63.49%
|156.45
|+37.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|214.13
|134.39
|+59.33%
|317.11
|-32.47%
|Net Income
|160.54
|100.39
|+59.92%
|225.25
|-28.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.77
|4.89
|+58.9%
|5.38
|+44.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹160.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3327.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!