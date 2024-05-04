Blue Star Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.73% YOY

Blue Star Q4 Results Live : Blue Star declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.93% & the profit decreased by 28.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 48.48% and the profit increased by 59.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24% q-o-q and increased by 35.35% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 63.49% q-o-q and increased by 37.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.77 for Q4 which increased by 44.49% Y-o-Y. Blue Star has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 58.62% return in the last 6 months, and 55.29% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Blue Star has a market cap of ₹30237.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1514 & ₹692.5 respectively. As of 04 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Blue Star Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3327.77 2241.19 +48.48% 2642.56 +25.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 229.73 185.26 +24% 169.73 +35.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.32 23.49 +12.05% 22.72 +15.85% Total Operating Expense 3112.19 2109.33 +47.54% 2486.11 +25.18% Operating Income 215.58 131.86 +63.49% 156.45 +37.79% Net Income Before Taxes 214.13 134.39 +59.33% 317.11 -32.47% Net Income 160.54 100.39 +59.92% 225.25 -28.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.77 4.89 +58.9% 5.38 +44.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹160.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3327.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!