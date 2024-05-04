Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Blue Star Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.73% YOY

Blue Star Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.73% YOY

Livemint

Blue Star Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.93% YoY & profit decreased by 28.73% YoY

Blue Star Q4 Results Live

Blue Star Q4 Results Live : Blue Star declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.93% & the profit decreased by 28.73% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 48.48% and the profit increased by 59.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24% q-o-q and increased by 35.35% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 63.49% q-o-q and increased by 37.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.77 for Q4 which increased by 44.49% Y-o-Y. Blue Star has delivered 1.79% return in the last 1 week, 58.62% return in the last 6 months, and 55.29% YTD return.

Currently, Blue Star has a market cap of 30237.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1514 & 692.5 respectively. As of 04 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Blue Star Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3327.772241.19+48.48%2642.56+25.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total229.73185.26+24%169.73+35.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.3223.49+12.05%22.72+15.85%
Total Operating Expense3112.192109.33+47.54%2486.11+25.18%
Operating Income215.58131.86+63.49%156.45+37.79%
Net Income Before Taxes214.13134.39+59.33%317.11-32.47%
Net Income160.54100.39+59.92%225.25-28.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.774.89+58.9%5.38+44.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹160.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3327.77Cr

