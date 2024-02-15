Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BNR Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.37% YoY

BNR Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.37% YoY

Livemint

BNR Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 43.58% YoY & profit decreased by 78.37% YoY

BNR Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live

BNR Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 43.58% & the profit decreased by 78.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.56% and the profit decreased by 62.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.95% q-o-q & increased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 68.22% q-o-q & decreased by 83.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.66 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 78.5% Y-o-Y.

BNR Udyog has delivered -8.39% return in the last 1 week, 67.5% return in the last 6 months, and -21.65% YTD return.

Currently, BNR Udyog has a market cap of 21.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 102.46 & 33.15 respectively.

BNR Udyog Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.840.96-12.56%1.48-43.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.14+3.95%0.14+3.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0.54%0.02+12.2%
Total Operating Expense0.680.47+44.71%0.57+19.41%
Operating Income0.150.49-68.22%0.91-83.08%
Net Income Before Taxes0.20.53-62.32%0.92-78.37%
Net Income0.20.53-62.32%0.92-78.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.661.76-62.5%3.07-78.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.