BNR Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.37% YoY

BNR Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 43.58% & the profit decreased by 78.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.56% and the profit decreased by 62.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.95% q-o-q & increased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 68.22% q-o-q & decreased by 83.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.66 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 78.5% Y-o-Y.
BNR Udyog has delivered -8.39% return in the last 1 week, 67.5% return in the last 6 months, and -21.65% YTD return.
Currently, BNR Udyog has a market cap of ₹21.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹102.46 & ₹33.15 respectively.
BNR Udyog Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.84
|0.96
|-12.56%
|1.48
|-43.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.14
|+3.95%
|0.14
|+3.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.54%
|0.02
|+12.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.68
|0.47
|+44.71%
|0.57
|+19.41%
|Operating Income
|0.15
|0.49
|-68.22%
|0.91
|-83.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.2
|0.53
|-62.32%
|0.92
|-78.37%
|Net Income
|0.2
|0.53
|-62.32%
|0.92
|-78.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.66
|1.76
|-62.5%
|3.07
|-78.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.84Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!