BNR Udyog Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.37% YoY

BNR Udyog declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 43.58% & the profit decreased by 78.37% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.56% and the profit decreased by 62.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.95% q-o-q & increased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 68.22% q-o-q & decreased by 83.08% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.66 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 78.5% Y-o-Y.

BNR Udyog has delivered -8.39% return in the last 1 week, 67.5% return in the last 6 months, and -21.65% YTD return.

Currently, BNR Udyog has a market cap of ₹21.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹102.46 & ₹33.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BNR Udyog Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.84 0.96 -12.56% 1.48 -43.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.14 +3.95% 0.14 +3.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0.54% 0.02 +12.2% Total Operating Expense 0.68 0.47 +44.71% 0.57 +19.41% Operating Income 0.15 0.49 -68.22% 0.91 -83.08% Net Income Before Taxes 0.2 0.53 -62.32% 0.92 -78.37% Net Income 0.2 0.53 -62.32% 0.92 -78.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.66 1.76 -62.5% 3.07 -78.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.84Cr

