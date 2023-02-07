Board of Miniratna PSU SJVN declares dividend, net profit surges 22% in Q3
- SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule –‘A’ CPSE under the supervision of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India operates its power projects.
SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule –‘A’ CPSE under the supervision of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India operates its power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh in India along with neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan. The company has declared its Q3 earnings along with a dividend for the financial year 2022-23.
