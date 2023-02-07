Board of Miniratna PSU SJVN declares dividend, net profit surges 22% in Q3

On a consolidated basis, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹551.99 crore Cr in Q3FY23 up by 0.52% YoY compared to ₹549.14 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas the net income of SJVN reached ₹711.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 against ₹610.45 Cr posted in the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses stood at ₹381.85 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹305.76 Cr in the year-ago quarter, whereas the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹287.42 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹235.46 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 22%. The firm said that it achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹1,349.48 crore for the period of April to December 2022, up 37.98% from the same period last year. The EPS of SJVN reached ₹0.64 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.61 in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}