BoB’s net up 75.4%, beats estimates

“It was important for BoB to start firing on all engines, and there were two challenges, if you go a year back," said Sanjiv Chadha, chief executive, Bank of Baroda. One, though a lot of segments were growing fast, home loans were not keeping pace. Two, as part of the bank’s deliberate strategy, corporate loan growth was a bit tepid, he added. “Now you will see growth in corporate loans is catching up, and every single segment is growing in double digits. When you look at retail segments, you will see transformation of balance sheet in progress," added Chadha.