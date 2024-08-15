Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: loss at ₹1.01Cr, Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live : Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live: Bodhi Tree Multimedia declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 11.12% year-over-year (YoY) with the quarterly loss standing at ₹1.01 crore. This is a significant decline from the profit of ₹1.26 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.62%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 23.22% year-over-year. These rising expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.
Operating income for Bodhi Tree Multimedia took a substantial hit, decreasing by 153.06% QoQ and falling by 139.11% YoY. This drastic decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is currently facing in managing its operational efficiencies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-0.81, marking a decrease of 901.98% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial strain the company is under, moving from profitability to a notable loss within the span of a year.
Despite the quarterly loss, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has delivered a 5.73% return over the last week. However, the company's stock performance has been underwhelming in the longer term, with a -34.45% return over the last six months and a -34.58% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of the latest update, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has a market capitalization of ₹161.32 crore. The company's stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹22.19 and a low of ₹10.3.
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.01
|21.86
|-17.62%
|16.21
|+11.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.29
|0.28
|+2.72%
|0.24
|+23.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.08
|0.07
|+10.57%
|0.05
|+71.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.7
|20.57
|-9.08%
|14.45
|+29.41%
|Operating Income
|-0.69
|1.3
|-153.06%
|1.76
|-139.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.92
|1.17
|-178.68%
|1.7
|-154.09%
|Net Income
|-1.01
|1.61
|-163.03%
|1.26
|-180.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.81
|0.09
|-1052.94%
|0.1
|-901.98%
