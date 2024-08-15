Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: loss at ₹1.01Cr, Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY & loss at 1.01Cr

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live : Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live: Bodhi Tree Multimedia declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 11.12% year-over-year (YoY) with the quarterly loss standing at 1.01 crore. This is a significant decline from the profit of 1.26 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.62%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 23.22% year-over-year. These rising expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Operating income for Bodhi Tree Multimedia took a substantial hit, decreasing by 153.06% QoQ and falling by 139.11% YoY. This drastic decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is currently facing in managing its operational efficiencies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -0.81, marking a decrease of 901.98% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial strain the company is under, moving from profitability to a notable loss within the span of a year.

Despite the quarterly loss, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has delivered a 5.73% return over the last week. However, the company's stock performance has been underwhelming in the longer term, with a -34.45% return over the last six months and a -34.58% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of the latest update, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has a market capitalization of 161.32 crore. The company's stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of 22.19 and a low of 10.3.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.0121.86-17.62%16.21+11.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.290.28+2.72%0.24+23.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.080.07+10.57%0.05+71.07%
Total Operating Expense18.720.57-9.08%14.45+29.41%
Operating Income-0.691.3-153.06%1.76-139.11%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.921.17-178.68%1.7-154.09%
Net Income-1.011.61-163.03%1.26-180.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.810.09-1052.94%0.1-901.98%
FAQs
₹-1.01Cr
₹18.01Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
