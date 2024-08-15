Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: loss at ₹1.01Cr, Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live : Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live: Bodhi Tree Multimedia declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 11.12% year-over-year (YoY) with the quarterly loss standing at ₹1.01 crore. This is a significant decline from the profit of ₹1.26 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 23.22% year-over-year. These rising expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Operating income for Bodhi Tree Multimedia took a substantial hit, decreasing by 153.06% QoQ and falling by 139.11% YoY. This drastic decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is currently facing in managing its operational efficiencies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-0.81, marking a decrease of 901.98% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial strain the company is under, moving from profitability to a notable loss within the span of a year.

Despite the quarterly loss, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has delivered a 5.73% return over the last week. However, the company's stock performance has been underwhelming in the longer term, with a -34.45% return over the last six months and a -34.58% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of the latest update, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has a market capitalization of ₹161.32 crore. The company's stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹22.19 and a low of ₹10.3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.01 21.86 -17.62% 16.21 +11.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.29 0.28 +2.72% 0.24 +23.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.08 0.07 +10.57% 0.05 +71.07% Total Operating Expense 18.7 20.57 -9.08% 14.45 +29.41% Operating Income -0.69 1.3 -153.06% 1.76 -139.11% Net Income Before Taxes -0.92 1.17 -178.68% 1.7 -154.09% Net Income -1.01 1.61 -163.03% 1.26 -180.32% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.81 0.09 -1052.94% 0.1 -901.98%

