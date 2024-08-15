Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: loss at 1.01Cr, Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: loss at ₹1.01Cr, Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY

Livemint

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 results: Revenue increased by 11.12% YoY & loss at 1.01Cr

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live : Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q1 Results Live: Bodhi Tree Multimedia declared their Q1 results on 14 August, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 11.12% year-over-year (YoY) with the quarterly loss standing at 1.01 crore. This is a significant decline from the profit of 1.26 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.62%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.72% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 23.22% year-over-year. These rising expenses have put additional pressure on the company's bottom line.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for Bodhi Tree Multimedia took a substantial hit, decreasing by 153.06% QoQ and falling by 139.11% YoY. This drastic decline in operating income highlights the challenges the company is currently facing in managing its operational efficiencies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -0.81, marking a decrease of 901.98% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial strain the company is under, moving from profitability to a notable loss within the span of a year.

Despite the quarterly loss, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has delivered a 5.73% return over the last week. However, the company's stock performance has been underwhelming in the longer term, with a -34.45% return over the last six months and a -34.58% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of the latest update, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has a market capitalization of 161.32 crore. The company's stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of 22.19 and a low of 10.3.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.0121.86-17.62%16.21+11.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.290.28+2.72%0.24+23.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.080.07+10.57%0.05+71.07%
Total Operating Expense18.720.57-9.08%14.45+29.41%
Operating Income-0.691.3-153.06%1.76-139.11%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.921.17-178.68%1.7-154.09%
Net Income-1.011.61-163.03%1.26-180.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.810.09-1052.94%0.1-901.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.01Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.