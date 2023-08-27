Bodhtree Consulting Q1 FY24 results : loss at ₹0.9Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.99% YoY1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 02:42 AM IST
Bodhtree Consulting Q1 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 74.99% YoY & loss at ₹0.9Cr
Bodhtree Consulting declared their Q1 FY24 results on 25 Aug, 2023. The topline decreased by 74.99% & the loss came at ₹0.9cr. It is noteworthy that Bodhtree Consulting had declared a profit of ₹0.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message