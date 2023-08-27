comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bodhtree Consulting Q1 FY24 results : loss at 0.9Cr, Revenue decreased by 74.99% YoY
Bodhtree Consulting declared their Q1 FY24 results on 25 Aug, 2023. The topline decreased by 74.99% & the loss came at 0.9cr. It is noteworthy that Bodhtree Consulting had declared a profit of 0.12cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 91.89% q-o-q & decreased by 69.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 97.33% q-o-q & increased by 7.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.45 for Q1 FY24 which decreased by 850% Y-o-Y.

Bodhtree Consulting has delivered -1.64% return in the last 1 week, -31.78% return in the last 6 months, and -55.79% YTD return.

Currently, Bodhtree Consulting has a market cap of 11.95 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 23.8 & 5.48 respectively.

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 02:42 AM IST
