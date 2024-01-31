Boeing narrows Q4 loss to $30 million, stock falls 2% in pre-market trading
CEO David Calhoun repeats a promise to help airline customers and ‘work transparently’ with the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating quality-control issues at Boeing and its suppliers
Boeing narrowed its fourth-quarter loss to $30 million and increased production of its best-selling plane just before one of them suffered a blowout of a side panel during a flight, an accident that has raised new safety concerns about the aircraft manufacturer.
