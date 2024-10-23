Boeing posts $6 billion loss on troubled programs

Boeing is debt-ridden, mistrusted and mistake-prone, but also capable of turning itself around. That is the assessment of Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg, who took over the beleaguered jet maker in August.

After reporting a $6.17 billion quarterly loss, Ortberg told staff that much work remains before the manufacturer is able to build a new airplane, something it hasn’t done since it launched the 787 Dreamliner in 2009.

“We need to know what’s going on, not only with our products, but with our people," Ortberg said in a memo to employees. “And most importantly, we need to prevent the festering of issues and work better together to identify, fix, and understand the root cause."

In his memo, which included remarks prepared for his first earnings call with analysts, Ortberg said the company must repair a broken culture, shrink itself and improve execution on new plane varieties, all of which are delayed by years.

Boeing has been hobbled in recent years by two fatal crashes, a criminal conviction, a midair blowout, production delays and most recently a strike.

The earnings themselves revealed little new; the company this month disclosed preliminary results and plans to cut 17,000 jobs. Striking union members are voting Wednesday on a new contract proposal.

The results

Boeing posted its biggest quarterly loss since 2020, when the pandemic shut down air travel. The company had warned of deep losses after taking billions of dollars in charges on troubled programs.

The third-quarter results were in line with its warning: a net loss of $9.97 a share on revenue of $17.8 billion. Operating cash flow was negative $1.3 billion, and it exited September with about $10.5 billion in cash.

To bolster its reserves, the company has filed to sell up to $25 billion in stock or debt.

Changing the culture

Boeing’s leaders need to spend more time “on the factory floors, in the back shops and in our engineering labs," Ortberg said.

Top executives in recent years, including the former CEO, the former human-resources chief and the current chief financial officer, have lived states away from Boeing’s headquarters in Arlington, Va.

Stabilizing the business

Ortberg said the company needs to reach a deal with its striking machinists and restart factories that have been idled since Sept. 13.

The union unit representing 33,000 workers is set to vote Wednesday on the company’s latest offer, which includes a 35% wage increase over four years, a $7,000 ratification bonus and increased retirement contributions.

Maintaining investment-grade status is critical, the CEO said, as is implementing a quality-improvement plan required by federal regulators in the aftermath of January’s door-plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

Improving execution

Boeing has faced repeated delays in efforts to launch products, including two new versions of the 737 MAX, the 777X and key defense programs.

“We have to be better at understanding and managing the risks on these projects more proactively," he said. “This includes disciplined program and risk management in all phases of the project, including the bid phase."

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com