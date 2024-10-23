Boeing posts $6 billion loss on troubled programs
SummaryCEO Kelly Ortberg said the jet maker needs a culture change and a deal with striking machinists.
Boeing is debt-ridden, mistrusted and mistake-prone, but also capable of turning itself around. That is the assessment of Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg, who took over the beleaguered jet maker in August.
